Help remove the display of Grid value

New comment
 

Hi. Could someone help remove the display of Grid values shown in Blue in the picture below from the MT5 indicator attached, please? I only need to use the Grid lines but I don't want to see the grid values displayed on the Vertical Price of the chart.  

 
Change
       bool back=false;
to
       bool back=true;
 
William Roeder #:
Change
       bool back=false;
to
       bool back=true;
I did what you told and the grid values disappear.
Thank you so much for the help.
:-)  :-) :-)
 
William Roeder #:
Change
       bool back=false;
to
       bool back=true;

Hi, William. Could you please help me again with MT4, by removing the grid values on Vertical price, just like what you helped me on MT5?

***I've tried to do something to remove the value but unsolved. I have no knowledge of coding at all.

 
Eastvin #:Hi, removing the grid values on Vertical price, j

Remove the indicator.

 
William Roeder #:

Remove the indicator.

That's OK if you can't help. I'll keep trying to do it.
[Deleted]  
Eastvin #That's OK if you can't help. I'll keep trying to do it.

He did help and it was logical — If you remove both the horizontal and vertical lines, then you might as well remove the indicator itself.

If that is not what you are asking, then please explain in more detail, or else we will end up misunderstanding your request.

 

Its the same function for MT4 


i tried to use the OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE but it does not appear to be responding , on mt4 . 

So the solution is Williams original point The back property .

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        Horizontal_Grid_Lines.mq4 |
//|                        Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp. |
//|                                              http://www.mql5.com |
//| Edits and Improvements: File45                                   |
//| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/file45/publications&nbsp;               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2015, MetaQuotes Software Corp."
#property link      "http://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "3.00"
#property strict
#property indicator_chart_window
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
enum LW
  {
   One = 1,
   Two = 2,
   Three= 3,
   Four = 4,
   Five = 5,
  };

// DEFAULT INPUTS : START

input int   HGrid_Weeks = 25;            // Weeks 
input double HGrid_Pips = 5000.0;          // H-Grid Size  
input color HLine_2=MidnightBlue;    // H-Grid 1 Round Number Color
input LW Line_2_Width=1;               // H-Grid 1 Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_2_Style=STYLE_DOT;  // H-Grid 1 Style
input color HLine_1=MidnightBlue;    // H-Grid 2 Non Round Number Color
input LW Line_1_Width=1;               // H-Grid 2 Width
input ENUM_LINE_STYLE Line_1_Style=STYLE_DOT;  // H-Grid 2 Style
input bool ShowOnVerticalPrice=true;//Show on vertical price 
input string H_Grid="hg";  // Label Text 
input bool Show_Label=true;            // Label Visible
input color Font_Color=DodgerBlue;  // Label Color
input int Font_Size = 11;                // Font Size
input bool Font_Bold = false;            // Font Bold
input int Font_Corner = 1;               // Corner
input int Left_Right = 25;               // Left - Right
input int Up_Down = 190;                 // Up - Down

// DEFAULT INPUTS : END

string HGrid_text;
string FB;

bool firstTime=true;
datetime lastTime=0;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   firstTime=true;

   switch(Font_Bold)
     {
      case 0 : FB = "Arial"; break;
      case 1 : FB = "Arial Bold"; break;
     }
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   ObjectCreate("HGrid_txt",OBJ_LABEL,0,0,0);
   ObjectSet("HGrid_txt",OBJPROP_CORNER,Font_Corner);
   ObjectSet("HGrid_txt",OBJPROP_XDISTANCE,Left_Right);
   ObjectSet("HGrid_txt",OBJPROP_YDISTANCE,Up_Down);
   if(Show_Label==1)
     {
      ObjectSetText("HGrid_txt",H_Grid+": "+DoubleToString(HGrid_Pips,1),Font_Size,FB,Font_Color);
     }
   else
     {
      ObjectSetText("HGrid_txt","");
     }

   int    counted_bars=IndicatorCounted();

   if(true /*lastTime == 0 || CurTime() - lastTime > 5*/)
     {
      firstTime= false;
      lastTime = CurTime();

      if(HGrid_Weeks>0 && HGrid_Pips*10>0)
        {
         double weekH = iHigh( NULL, PERIOD_W1, 0 );
         double weekL = iLow( NULL, PERIOD_W1, 0 );

         for(int i=1; i<HGrid_Weeks; i++)
           {
            weekH = MathMax( weekH, iHigh( NULL, PERIOD_W1, i ) );
            weekL = MathMin( weekL, iLow( NULL, PERIOD_W1, i ) );
           }

         double pipRange=HGrid_Pips *10*Point;
         if(Symbol()=="GOLD" || Symbol()=="XAUUSD")
           {
            pipRange=pipRange*10.0;
           }

         double topPips = (weekH + pipRange) - MathMod( weekH, pipRange );
         double botPips = weekL - MathMod( weekL, pipRange );

         for(double p=botPips; p<=topPips; p+=pipRange)
           {
            string gridname="grid_"+DoubleToStr(p,Digits);
            ObjectCreate(gridname,OBJ_HLINE,0,0,p);

            double pp=p/Point;
            //int pInt = MathRound(pp);
            int pInt=StrToInteger(DoubleToStr(pp,0));
            int mod=100;
            if(Symbol()=="GOLD" || Symbol()=="XAUUSD")
               mod=1000;
            if((pInt%mod)==0)
              {
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_COLOR,HLine_2);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_STYLE,Line_2_Style);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_WIDTH,Line_2_Width);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_PRICE1,p);             
               if(!ShowOnVerticalPrice){
                 ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),gridname,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
                 }else{
                 ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),gridname,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,false);
                 } 
              }
            else
              {
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_COLOR,HLine_1);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_STYLE,Line_1_Style);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_WIDTH,Line_1_Width);
               ObjectSet(gridname,OBJPROP_PRICE1,p);
               if(!ShowOnVerticalPrice){
                 ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),gridname,OBJPROP_BACK,true);
                 }else{
                 ObjectSetInteger(ChartID(),gridname,OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE,false);
                 }           
              }
           }
        }
     }
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                                                  |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
   for(int i=ObjectsTotal()-1; i>=0; i--)
     {
      string name=ObjectName(i);
      if(StringFind(name,"grid_")>=0)
         ObjectDelete(name);
     }
   ObjectDelete("HGrid_txt");

   return;
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

He did help and it was logical — If you remove both the horizontal and vertical lines, then you might as well remove the indicator itself.

If that is not what you are asking, then please explain in more detail, or else we will end up misunderstanding your request.

Fernando, thank you for clarifying what I misunderstood due to the fact of no knowledge of coding. I then thought William told me to remove the indicator because he wrote his 2 statements separately. And I'm so sorry for William for my misunderstanding.
 
Lorentzos Roussos #:

Its the same function for MT4 


i tried to use the OBJPROP_PRICE_SCALE but it does not appear to be responding , on mt4 . 

So the solution is Williams original point The back property .

Lorentzos, thank you for joining to solve.
New comment