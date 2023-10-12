Experts: News Detector for Mt4 & MT5
hi Mohammad
really good code mate.
if possible, can u make the event line on chart change color from news result.
while waiting for news result = line color Blue
if news result better than expected = line color turn green
if news result worse than expected = line color turn red
if news result same as expected = line color stays Blue
some news is not release numbers then line color just stay as it is
i m not a coder, but if this possible then this will be an awesome indicator.
overall goodindicator
thanks
paul
Thanks Muhammad saved me a lot of time coding . some problems, it only reads every second item, it skips the odd rows so a bit of coding needed , then the fxstreet service seems to be a free demo service and the news has some demo items added so not accurate from what im seeing. trying to get to the bottom of this. any suggestions? already told people news is coming lol
dear author its not working
Excellent! thanks
Fix the URL please. Does not work...
Files:
fxstreet_com.jpg 101 kb
what's the url to add to the meta trader options tab?
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News Detector for Mt4 & MT5:
One code that works for both Mt4 and Mt5 combined. Salient features of the code: -Filter News by High, Low or Medium Volatility -Filter By currencies -Filter by News Keyword -Auto GMT offset check -Dashboard to show upcoming News (Can be enabled or disabled) -Lines on chart for all Upcoming events -Code can be easily modified to place trade at certain time before or after an event or to just stop trading during events.
Author: Muhammad Haris