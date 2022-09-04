Why am I asked for investor password when creating private signal?
The investor password is a special password for "guests" that only allows them to view your trades but not be able to trade on your account.
It is provided to you initially by the broker when you create the account and you can can change it on MetaTrader's server settings (or with your broker).
- www.metatrader5.com
The master password gives someone full control over your trading account.
The investor password gives read only / monitoring privileges, so that is safer.
The investor password is a safe way to share your trading results (open positions, trade history etc.) in real-time. MQL5 website requires it when you create a signal because it's the easiest way for the website to monitor your current and past trades in real-time. Even if the signal is private, the website still needs a way to see your past and current trades.
Sharing it is safe, in the sense that someone having your investor password won't be able to affect your trades or account.
However, it's also kind of unsafe, because anyone who has your investor password can copy your trades in real-time for free (as long as you keep the investor password the same)
Also, the very image you have attached, shows you what to do. Did you read it? Did you follow the link it provides?
The investor password is a safe way to share your trading results (open positions, trade history etc.) in real-time. MQL5 website requires it when you create a signal because it's the easiest way for the website to monitor your current and past trades in real-time. Even if the signal is private, the website still needs a way to see your past and current trades.
Sharing it is safe, in the sense that someone having your investor password won't be able to affect your trades or account.
However, it's also kind of unsafe, because anyone who has your investor password can copy your trades in real-time for free (as long as you keep the investor password the same)
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Hello MQL5 community,
I am a newjoiner and would like to ask, what is investor password asked by MQL5 when creating private signal?
Is it my trading account password ? Is it safe to share trading account password for this purpose?
Thank you.