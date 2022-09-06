Is this history "time" [entry] or [close] ?
Why is the image posted the app not the desktop?
It is the Entry/Open time. If you "touch" the order, it will then display more details, including the Exit/Close time.
As for the rest of your question, I don't understand what you mean by "hand of hands".
It is the Entry/Open time. If you "touch" the order, it will then display more details, including the Exit/Close time.
As for the rest of your question, I don't understand what you mean by "hand of hands".
Thanks Fernando!!
Your answer cleared my head.
And can I ask you one more question?
My understanding is below, are these right?
1) If I don't touch the order, the time is [entry].
2) If I touch the order, the screen will change, the time (white and bold) is [exit] and the time (gray and not bold) is [entry].
Thanks again.
p.s.
My expression makes you confused a little, sorry.
I meant that one hands =entry or exit eather one, hands =entry and exit both.
No! How did you come to that conclusion? How can the exit time be before the entry time?
Whether you "touch" it or not, the bold white time never changes and is always the Entry time. After "touch" it expands and shows the Exit time in smaller grey text.
"... but I want to know which is this history [entry time] or [clossing time] on MT4 app's history screen ..."
EDIT: William, you have to remember that most users here are not natural English speakers and that they very often express themselves with difficulty making use of "broken English".
No! How did you come to that conclusion? How can the exit time be before the entry time?
Whether you "touch" it or not, the bold white time never changes and is always the Entry time. After "touch" it expands and shows the Exit time in smaller grey text.
Oh, I misinterpreted your explanation．
I do understand it this time for sure.[Whether I "touch" it or not, the bold white time never changes and is always the Entry time. After "touch" it expands and shows the Exit time in smaller grey text.]
And, you are so kind people !
Love and Many thanks from Japan !!
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I don't use MT4 app (I use the PC ver. only), but I want to know which is this history [entry time] or [clossing time] on MT4 app's history screen. (see attachment picture)
And why MT4 app gives us the only a hand of hands ?
Besides, We can see each hands on PC's MT4 terminal.
Thanks,