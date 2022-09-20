MT4 download - Wrong version
We (I, you, everybody) can download MT4 from the brokers' websites only.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
NEED HELP! I couldn't find where to download MT4.
William Roeder, 2021.11.21 13:38
If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)
Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2019)
So what is this link for?
https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download
Properties of file downloaded:
- www.metatrader4.com
So what is this link for?
...
The support for MT4 was stopped long time ago. It means the following:
- it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
- we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).
So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).
Seems, you did not visit this forum for many years (because it is very old information about MT4 downloading).
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510
- 2017.05.29
- www.mql5.com
If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
How To Interpret Answers.
RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.
It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)
Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2019)
Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link
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Hello
I want to download the MT4 platform but I am getting the package related to MT5 (build 3414)
https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&utm_campaign=download
Can some fix the download to the correct version°?
Thank you