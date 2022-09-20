MT4 download - Wrong version

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Hello

I want to download the MT4 platform but I am getting the package related to MT5 (build 3414)

https://download.mql5.com/cdn/web/metaquotes.software.corp/mt4/mt4setup.exe?utm_source=www.metatrader4.com&amp;utm_campaign=download

Can some fix the download to the correct version°?

Thank you

Files:
mt4setup.zip  1201 kb
 

We (I, you, everybody) can download MT4 from the brokers' websites only.

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

NEED HELP! I couldn't find where to download MT4.

William Roeder, 2021.11.21 13:38

If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 100+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)

Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
          MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2019)


 

So what is this link for?


https://www.metatrader4.com/en/download


image


Properties of file downloaded:


MT4 is MT5

Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC, iPhone, iPad and Android
  • www.metatrader4.com
Download MetaTrader 4 for PC to receive the most powerful and convenient tool for technical analysis and trading in the markets. During the first launch, you will be prompted to open a free demo account allowing you to test all the features of the trading platform. MetaTrader 4 iPhone/iPad Millions of traders have already chosen MetaTrader 4...
 
infratunes #:

So what is this link for?

...

The support for MT4 was stopped long time ago. It means the following:

  • it will not be any key improvement of MT4; it will be just error fixing only;
  • we can not download and install MT4 from this mql5 portal; we need to go to the brokers' websites to download and install MT4 (because the brokers are still supporting MT4).

So, we can download and install MT4 from the brokers' websites only (because the brokers are continuing to support MT4).
Seems, you did not visit this forum for many years (because it is very old information about MT4 downloading).

 
How to make a search on the forum/CodeBase/Market/more -
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/193510 
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
How can I search for indicators and other elements in this forum?
  • 2017.05.29
  • www.mql5.com
How can I search for indicators in this forum? I need the Hodrick Prescott Filter for MT4. Please, if anyone can help me, I thank you in advance...
 
infratunes: I want to download the MT4 platform but I am getting the package related to MT5

If you had used this (before posting), you would have found (among 300+) Where to download MT4? - General - MQL5 programming forum (2017)
   How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. (2004)
      How To Interpret Answers.
         RTFM and STFW: How To Tell You've Seriously Screwed Up.

It has been years since you could download MT4 from Metaquotes. You can only get it from a broker's website.
          Where to download the orginal MT4 installer - MQL4 programming forum (2018)

Possibly the "clean MT4" download link:
          MT4 download - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2019)

Possibly MetaQuotes' MT4 Installation Link

[Deleted]  
I was able to download the MT4 platform directly from the broker's webpage, which asked me to provide certain information and they sent the MT4 platform download link to my email.
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