Error = 4756 - ERR_TRADE_SEND_FAILED: Trade request sending failed, RetCode = 10017 - TRADE_RETCODE_TRADE_DISABLED: Trade is disabled
If this is in the Strategy Tester, then its probably referring to Trade Sessions as referenced in the Contract Specifications:
You can use the following function to find out the session times:
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
- www.mql5.com
If this is in the Strategy Tester, then its probably referring to Trade Sessions as referenced in the Contract Specifications:
You can use the following function to find out the session times:
Allows receiving time of beginning and end of the specified trading sessions for a specified symbol and day of week.
I am doing back testing. Hence doesn't the strategy tester skip these times.
No! MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester simulates the sessions so you have to check them in your code and not trade during those times.
SymbolInfoSessionTrade returns:
From: 1970.01.01 00:00:00,
To: 1970.01.02 00:00:00
through out back testing in strategy tester. Please note the day is different 01 vs 02.
Also above error is raised when TimeCurrent returns a time within market hours e.g. 2022.08.04 11:12:25 .
Currency pair I am testing on is EURUSD and I am using Fusion Markets Zero demo account and MetaTrader demo account. Also I am only using 1 month of back testing so dates cannot go to 1970.
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When are times that trading get trade disabled in back testing. The order details are as follows:
Allow algo trading s enabled
I have tried: