How to put a single dot on the top of a certain candle in the past ?

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Hi everyone,

I am now using MQL5 for my indicator. 

I want to a single sign (e.g. a circle dot, a star, etc..) on top a previous candle which is far 105 bars from the current candle. Please refer to my picture for more detail.

How can I do it in MQL5 language ? 

Thank you so much for considering my question.

 

Best Regards,

 
ngodinhnhan:

Hi everyone,

I am now using MQL5 for my indicator. 

I want to a single sign (e.g. a circle dot, a star, etc..) on top a previous candle which is far 105 bars from the current candle. Please refer to my picture for more detail.

How can I do it in MQL5 language ? 

Thank you so much for considering my question.

 

Best Regards,

ObjectCreate, iTime, iHigh.

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