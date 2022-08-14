How to put a single dot on the top of a certain candle in the past ?
ngodinhnhan:
Hi everyone,
I am now using MQL5 for my indicator.
I want to a single sign (e.g. a circle dot, a star, etc..) on top a previous candle which is far 105 bars from the current candle. Please refer to my picture for more detail.
How can I do it in MQL5 language ?
Thank you so much for considering my question.
Best Regards,
ObjectCreate, iTime, iHigh.
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Hi everyone,
I am now using MQL5 for my indicator.
I want to a single sign (e.g. a circle dot, a star, etc..) on top a previous candle which is far 105 bars from the current candle. Please refer to my picture for more detail.
How can I do it in MQL5 language ?
Thank you so much for considering my question.
Best Regards,