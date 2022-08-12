Can't copy mql5 signal
If you logged to Community tab of Metatrader so it should be written in Metatrader journal as a proof to be sucessfull login or not.
Same with trading account login.
And some brokers are not allowing the signals so the signal tab may be disappeared because of that. Also, be sure that you are not using old Windows version and external VPS providers who may be banned from the signal service.
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You can check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something):
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422 (MT5)
- 2017.04.10
- www.mql5.com
It may be the broker who disabled this Signal tab in your MT4.
For example, this is my MT4 build:
This is my proof that I filled Community tab in sucessful way:
This is Signal tab on my MT4:
I disconnect to the broker and connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo, and yes - I still have Signal tab:
You can try to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account to check (on the same way as I did now).
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i can't copy on my mt4 account. Signal tab of metatrader4 platform does not appear
i have logged in my mql5.com account to the mt4 platform