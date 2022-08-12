Can't copy mql5 signal

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[Deleted]  

i can't copy on my mt4 account. Signal tab of metatrader4 platform does not appear

i have logged in my mql5.com account to the mt4 platform

error tab signal

 

If you logged to Community tab of Metatrader so it should be written in Metatrader journal as a proof to be sucessfull login or not.
Same with trading account login.

And some brokers are not allowing the signals so the signal tab may be disappeared because of that. Also, be sure that you are not using old Windows version and external VPS providers who may be banned from the signal service.

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You can check the subscription procedure once again (just in case you missed something):

How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal - instructions
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731  (MT4)
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/336422  (MT5)

How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
How to Subscribe to a MT4 Signal (new instructions, after 1065 version upgrade) - How to subscribe to a MΤ4 signal on MT4 platform
  • 2017.04.10
  • www.mql5.com
In the   deviation/slippage   field, select an option and click   ok   in the   options   window to close it. Go to the   search area   of your mt4 platform, on the upper right corner (where the magnifying glass is), type in the name of the signal you want to subscribe and click   enter
[Deleted]  
Previously my account as provider signal mql5. but i removed it on mql5. Will it affect this?
 
ngthanhtu6694 #:
Previously my account as provider signal mql5. but i removed it on mql5. Will it affect this?
Yes, it may be for this reason too.
But you can check everything which I described on the post above.
[Deleted]  

showing my account balance means I am successfully logged in. and i chatted with my broker. they confirm is allow for mql5 . signal use

 

It may be the broker who disabled this Signal tab in your MT4.

For example, this is my MT4 build:

This is my proof that I filled Community tab in sucessful way:

This is Signal tab on my MT4:

I disconnect to the broker and connect MT4 to MetaQuotes-Demo, and yes - I still have Signal tab:

 
If you downloaded MT4 from your broker so it may be your broker disabled this Signal tab.
You can try to connect to MetaQuotes-Demo account to check (on the same way as I did now).
 
ngthanhtu6694 #:
Previously my account as provider signal mql5. but i removed it on mql5. Will it affect this?

No, you can't register a signal in MQL5.com with an account that was previously used to subscribe to a signal, but there is no problem with the reverse.

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