Indicators: iClock_Mod1
Please tell how to use for trading
The indicator is a candle timer and has 2 main functions and a third function:
- It counts-down remaining candle time.
- It has option to alert at the open of a new candle.
- If a new candle is late it will count-up till a new candle is opened.
Research and comprehensive answers are available via the internet through trading articles and trading forums. The key concepts are;
a) Candle Timer
b) counts down remaining candle time
c) has option to alert at open of new candle
d) why short term traders and scalpers find it important to determine, with precision, the close and open of candles.
Update 06-May-2015: Here is a revised description which MetaQuotes has not updated since posting on 14-April-2015.
Description:
The indicator is a second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks.
The indicator has three functions:
- The indicator will count-down the remaining candle time.
- At the open of a new candle the indicator has option to fire alert.
- If a candle open is late the indicator will count-up the late time until a candle is opened.
Scalpers
and short term traders require greater precision and attention with
regards timing of opening and closing positions. Candle Timers assist
these objectives.
Added to original code:
- Convereted from MetaTrader 5 to MetaTrader 4.
- New candle alert.
- Label alert mode color. Off(green), On(pink), Sound only(blue)
- Font bold option.
Tested on Broker Server times GMT +0, +1, +2 and -5;
Note: A number of candle timers were run simultaneously for comparison. No candle timer indicator conflicts were found. However, if erratic operation is experienced remove all other candle timers.
Perfect find the timer does what I need. cheers and thanks.
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iClock_Mod1:
Second-by-second candle timer not dependent on incoming ticks. New candle alert option. Automatic Broker GMT and Daylight Saving Time adjustment.
Author: file45