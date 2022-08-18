MetaTrader 4 vs MetaTrader 5, Which One Do You Use ?
Although the name of two platforms are similar, MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 are two different platform based on different technology.
We have to often make a choice between MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 in Forex trading.
For your information, MetaTrader 5 is already more than 10 years old and mature platform too.
I guess MetaTrader 5 had a sufficient time to gather users so let's compare.
I think many trader want to know some stats between these two platform.
That is the reason, I created this poll.
Young Ho Seo #:
Thanks for the fact sheet.
Can you claritfy one thing ?
Is this calculation speed for each moving average indicator ?
The answer is in the question.
Testing Performance of Moving Averages Calculation in MQL5
- www.mql5.com
A number of indicators have appeared since the time of first Moving Average indicator creation. Many of them use the similar smoothing methods, but the performances of different moving averages algorithms have not been studied. In this article, we will consider possible ways of use the Moving Averages in MQL5 and compare their performance.
The one who uses simple open/close order without indicators or EA'a MT4 as a simple platform is enough. But, MT5 has more visual that is following trends and have much more options so it is nice to use if you need that.
i use mt5 for one of my 2 cash accounts, the other is something outside metatrader. sadly some of the brokers, mainly the one that plays a big role into social trading does not support mt5 but only mt4. i had this difficulty when i tried to sell my signal, i can do demo on mt4 ofc but who would pay for a a demo signal. by my knowledge one of the bigest players in social trading is currently developing its services to be able to conect to mt5 signals. meanwhile once i started with mt5 i keep it going. as Carl Schreiber pointed out, mt4 is just a fraction of mt5
If you are in the U.S. to my knowledge there are no brokers who support MT5 at this time.
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