How can i Resize/ Rebound CAppDialog panel

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Hi every one

I am trying to create a panel that can be automatically reduced or enlarged according to its content.


I want this panel to be bigger when I open a new position. And when I close a position, the panel becomes smaller.

How can I do this?

[Deleted]  
monfared92: I am trying to create a panel that can be automatically reduced or enlarged according to its content. I want this panel to be bigger when I open a new position. And when I close a position, the panel becomes smaller. How can I do this?

You should read the documentation on the Standard Library. Reference the documentation for CPanel ...

Methods inherited from class CWnd

... , Height, ...

Height (Set Method)

Sets new height of the control.

virtual bool  Height(
   const int  h      // height
   )
 
Fernando Carreiro #:

You should read the documentation on the Standard Library. Reference the documentation for CPanel ...

it's solved.

Thank you.

 
monfared92 #:

it's solved.

Thank you.

How it can be Automatically made bigger or smaller depending upon the Text size inside this panel.

Could you please explain how this was solved? Thanks.

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