How can i Resize/ Rebound CAppDialog panel
monfared92: I am trying to create a panel that can be automatically reduced or enlarged according to its content. I want this panel to be bigger when I open a new position. And when I close a position, the panel becomes smaller. How can I do this?
You should read the documentation on the Standard Library. Reference the documentation for CPanel ...
Methods inherited from class CWnd
... , Height, ...
Height (Set Method)
Sets new height of the control.
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virtual bool Height( const int h // height )
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Hi every one
I am trying to create a panel that can be automatically reduced or enlarged according to its content.
I want this panel to be bigger when I open a new position. And when I close a position, the panel becomes smaller.
How can I do this?