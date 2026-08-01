In the strategy tester, how to manually place orders ?
Try an EA called Fxblue simulator, load it on the tester, with all indicators.
Ebunoluwa Abimb Owodunni #: Try an EA called Fxblue simulator, load it on the tester, with all indicators.
Or any other GUI/Trade Assistant EA, like mine: Indicators: Money Manager Graphic Tool - Risk Management - Articles, Library comments - MQL5 programming forum - Page 8 #80 (2022.02.16).
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Hello,
I am trying to use the Strategy Tester to manually backtest a strategy where I use the Ichimoku indicator, but I cannot find a way to place orders in the Strategy Tester.
Here is what I have done so far:
1) In the Strategy Tester overview section I have chosen "Indicator"
2) In the settings section, I have chosen Ichimoku as an indicator
Finally, I press "Start", but then in the Strategy Tester, I cannot see a way to place an order:
I have tried to look on other posts but I could not find the right answer...
Any idea ?