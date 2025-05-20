How to reset the settings when testing an EA in the strategy tester?

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[Deleted]  

Hi all,


I am testing some EAs and I can't find a way to reset the settings (inputs) for the chosen EA! It remembers all my changed settings instead and I can't get it back to the original.


Any help will be appreciated!

[Deleted]  

Hi, I figured it out!

Simply right-click at the top of the columns and select "defaults"


Easy!



 
That's the most simple task and you figure it out yourself. keep it up!
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