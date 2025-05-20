How to reset the settings when testing an EA in the strategy tester?
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Hi all,
I am testing some EAs and I can't find a way to reset the settings (inputs) for the chosen EA! It remembers all my changed settings instead and I can't get it back to the original.
Any help will be appreciated!