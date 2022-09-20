We CAN NOT predict the market ! - page 4
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Then I apologize ;D just hang in there, trading works
Hmmm.. I'm still looking for a profitable strategy. None seems to work for me
How do you test a strategy to be able to say it's not working?
Yes,
I agree with you :)
How do you test a strategy to be able to say it's not working?
You backtest it in a thousand manners a thousand times with a thousand variables and periods of time. When you think it is the one, deploy to a demo account for 5 months, if it didn't yet burned your account start micro account real cash and test it for another 6 months, if it didn't yet burned your account you can start a business with real cash
Yes,
I agree with you :)
There are plenty of traders who show with live trading webinars, that they can predict market movements.
It is a question of the approach. Many traders do not know market (e.g. CME) and economic rules (some use even algorithm-patterns of great banks for sculping), so they roll the dice to get their system. Some have luck and some not. But if one uses the rules in his system he can get good win-propabilities without the need of luck.