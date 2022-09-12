MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3390: Float in OpenCL and in mathematical functions, Activation and Loss methods for machine learning - page 2
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Is this bug of MT5 ?
The account have leverage 1000, when I use OrderCalcMargin to get margin of COFFEE, I get margin for 1 lots = 82.27. It is true if COFFEE have leverage 1000, but seem the Broker only allow leverage 50, so when I open 5 lots, margin = 8227.13
Hope mql5 will correct it.
Thanks
There is a bug in the 3390 user interface:
Fixed.
Thank you!
I suggest a change in the email system of the terminals (MT4 and MT5) as many provider stopped this party apps to send emails like https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/426518#comment_40627674
What if MQ organizes its own SMTP server only for users being logged in to MQ:
This way spamming and other form of misusing is meaning less as the terminal user would spam him/her self.
There is e.g. a free email server (https://www.hmailserver.com/) the setup shouldn't be tooooo difficult and the load of the server would not be too high to.
I suggest a change in the email system of the terminals (MT4 and MT5) as many provider stopped this party apps to send emails like https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/426518#comment_40627674
What if MQ organizes its own SMTP server only for users being logged in to MQ:
This way spamming and other form of misusing is meaning less as the terminal user would spam him/her self.
There is e.g. a free email server (https://www.hmailserver.com/) the setup shouldn't be tooooo difficult and the load of the server would not be too high to.