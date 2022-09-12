MetaTrader 5 Platform build 3390: Float in OpenCL and in mathematical functions, Activation and Loss methods for machine learning - page 2

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Is this bug of MT5 ? 

The account have leverage 1000, when I use OrderCalcMargin to get margin of COFFEE, I get margin for 1 lots = 82.27. It is true if COFFEE have leverage 1000, but seem the Broker only allow leverage 50, so when I open 5 lots, margin = 8227.13

Hope mql5 will correct it.

Thanks

 
AuAgInvest #:

There is a bug in the 3390 user interface:


Fixed.

Thank you!

 

I suggest a change in the email system of the terminals (MT4 and MT5) as many provider stopped this party apps to send emails like https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/426518#comment_40627674

 

What if MQ organizes its own SMTP server only for users being logged in to MQ:

  1. based on the user's credentials of the MQ community
  2. sending email only(!) to the email address the user entered in his/her security page and
  3. with a maximum frequency of 1 email per hour (15 min?)
  4. which can be controlled internally by the sending terminal?


This way spamming and other form of misusing is meaning less as the terminal user would spam him/her self.

There is e.g. a free email server (https://www.hmailserver.com/) the setup shouldn't be tooooo difficult and the load of the server would not be too high to.

Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending
Looking for Working SMTP server for e-mail sending
  • 2022.06.07
  • www.mql5.com
Dear Friends, I can not send e-mails with the Gmail servers (smtp.gmail.com:465/587). Gmail no longer supports sending email...
 
Carl Schreiber #:

I suggest a change in the email system of the terminals (MT4 and MT5) as many provider stopped this party apps to send emails like https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/426518#comment_40627674

 

What if MQ organizes its own SMTP server only for users being logged in to MQ:

  1. based on the user's credentials of the MQ community
  2. sending email only(!) to the email address the user entered in his/her security page and
  3. with a maximum frequency of 1 email per hour (15 min?)
  4. which can be controlled internally by the sending terminal?


This way spamming and other form of misusing is meaning less as the terminal user would spam him/her self.

There is e.g. a free email server (https://www.hmailserver.com/) the setup shouldn't be tooooo difficult and the load of the server would not be too high to.

I suggest MetaQuotes offers its own SMTP server but for a fee. This way spamming won't be possible as the fees would charged to the MQL5.com account and mails would stop processing once the funds are depleted.
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