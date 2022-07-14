I need help throwing alerts once a trade has been executed.
You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
No free help (2017)
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Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
//---BUYYYYYYYYYY if(Trade1 == true && current_market_change == Percent1_Up && current_market_change > 0 && Percent1_Up > 0 && PositionSelect(_Symbol) == 0) { TYBset_TPA1= currentAsk + (TakeProfit1 * _Point); TYBset_SLA1= currentAsk - (StopLoss1 * _Point); myTradingControlPanel.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_BUY, Lot1, currentAsk, TYBset_SLA1, TYBset_TPA1, Comment1); // Open a Buy position StopLevel(TrailingStop_inPoints1); //for(int i=0; i<1; i++) //{ //if(orderType==ORDER_TYPE_BUY ) // { // Alert("Buy1 Trade openned on input %", Percent1_Up); // SendMail("Buy1 Trade", "Trade 1 (Buy1) has been openned"); // SendNotification("Buy1 Trade openned " ); // break; // } //} } //---SELLLLLLLLLL if(Trade1 == true && current_market_change == Percent1_Down && current_market_change < 0 && Percent1_Down < 0 && PositionSelect(_Symbol) == 0) { TYSset_TPA1= currentAsk - (TakeProfit1 * _Point); TYSset_SLA1= currentAsk + (StopLoss1 * _Point); myTradingControlPanel.PositionOpen(_Symbol, ORDER_TYPE_SELL, Lot1, currentAsk, TYSset_SLA1, TYSset_TPA1, Comment1); // Open a Sell position StopLevel(TrailingStop_inPoints1); //for(int i=0; i<1; i++) //{ //if(PositionSelect(_Symbol) == 1 && m_position.PositionType()) { //Alert("Sell1 Trade openned on input %", Percent1_Down); //SendMail("Sell1 Trade", "Trade 1 (Sell2) has been openned"); //SendNotification("Sell2 Trade openned " ); //} //} }
How do i make this ea throw an alert once only when the trade is executed and make the condition false once executed
void OnTrade() { //ulong ticket = HistoryOrderGetTicket(ORDER_TICKET); ulong type_of_order = ORDER_TYPE; double open_price = ORDER_PRICE_OPEN; //string symbol = ORDER_SYMBOL; double pos_tp =ORDER_TP; double pos_sl = ORDER_SL; double lot_size = ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL; Alert("Trade type: ", type_of_order, " Market: ", _Symbol, " Executuion price: ", m_position.PriceOpen(), " Volume: ", m_position.Volume() , "Take profit: ", m_position.TakeProfit(), " Stop Loss: ", m_position.StopLoss()); }
Then my ontrade function throws 7 notifications per trade event. How do i stop this redundancy?
- Nickson Ndurere Wangeci #: How do i make this ea throw an alert once only when the trade is executed and make the condition false once executed
When you open an order, Alert. What condition?
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ulong type_of_order = ORDER_TYPE; double open_price = ORDER_PRICE_OPEN; //string symbol = ORDER_SYMBOL; double pos_tp =ORDER_TP; double pos_sl = ORDER_SL; double lot_size = ORDER_VOLUME_INITIAL;
Perhaps you should read the manual. Those (in red) are constants. Use them in proper functions to get the values.
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