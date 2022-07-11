VPS auto renual

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I wanted to rend for one month trial.

How can I check to see it is not set to be auto renewal?

I can not solve this with AI chat.

Is there anyway I can chat with human support?

 

I do not know about free trial for MQL5 VPS (but I still have 24 minutes for free).
But auto-reneal is checked during the subscription, look at the screenshot below (it is MT4):

for more - read post  

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How to check autorenewal?
Go to this page after subscription:

https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions

missing signal trades
missing signal trades
  • 2017.03.23
  • www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
 


This is my subscription but I dont see Auto renewal or cancel.

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