VPS auto renual
I do not know about free trial for MQL5 VPS (but I still have 24 minutes for free).
But auto-reneal is checked during the subscription, look at the screenshot below (it is MT4):
for more - read post #4
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How to check autorenewal?
Go to this page after subscription:
missing signal trades
- 2017.03.23
- www.mql5.com
I have been subscribed to a signal for 1 month and up until now have had only 2 trades have been made on my account...
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I wanted to rend for one month trial.
How can I check to see it is not set to be auto renewal?
I can not solve this with AI chat.
Is there anyway I can chat with human support?