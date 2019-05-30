how to auto renew copy signal
i want to auto renew copy signal every month, how can i do this?
Personally - I do not have experience with renew subscription.
But I found the post of two years ago - so I hope it is still valid for now -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Signal Subscription renewal - what if I do that early?
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.17 17:41
You can renew your signal subscription earlier for up to 3 months, in the: Signals >> My Subscriptions (on the left of the screen) area.
If you cancel your subscription for any reason, the months that are not due, will be refunded.
donaldman:
i want to auto renew copy signal every month, how can i do this?
i want to auto renew copy signal every month, how can i do this?
As Sergey already wrote, you can renew your signal subscription here (there isn't an auto-renewal option): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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