how to auto renew copy signal

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i want to auto renew copy signal every month, how can i do this?
 

Personally - I do not have experience with renew subscription.
But I found the post of two years ago - so I hope it is still valid for now - 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Signal Subscription renewal - what if I do that early?

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.17 17:41

You can renew your signal subscription earlier for up to 3 months, in the: Signals >> My Subscriptions (on the left of the screen) area.

If you cancel your subscription for any reason, the months that are not due, will be refunded.


 
donaldman:
i want to auto renew copy signal every month, how can i do this?

As Sergey already wrote, you can renew your signal subscription here (there isn't an auto-renewal option): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



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