I'm about to spend $1500 on an EA. Please tell me a reason why I should'nt - page 3
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ex4/5 files are not allowed because they could contain anything.
I am not looking in the wrong place for proof because I have no interest in decompiling code.
In the last 8 years there have been a number of posters claiming that they can decompile ex4/5, as yet none of them have shown that they can.
I can see yourself you don't know why they gave you instructions to delete comments regarding piracy and decompilation. Ask Administrators they will elaborate it more for you that ex4/ex5 are not allowed to be attached for decompilation activities. In freelance people are banned if you applied for a job where only ex4/ex5 files are atttached without source code and the reason of ban is decompilation if you did not know. I did not say that you have interest in decompiling code but I said they are plenty proofs but you can't see them here because they will be deleted.
Then show us. In #13 I said “prove it.” You keep making statements without proof.
I won't gain anything by sending proofs and It will be deleted so I don't wanna waste my energy and time. If It's admin asking for proofs I will send but not an ignorant who does not the rules here.
Everything can be faked. Not saying it is the case here, but it is possible and it happened.
What is this stress test? My terminal does not have that option.
You do not really own anything you buy here in the market. You buy activations. So, what it boils down to is do you want to own the oil pipeline, or buy the oil?
No Expert is worth that amount of money, if the expert adviser was that good they would not be selling it to the public, because they can make more money trading with the expert adviser than selling it to others. Only Market Makers have the knowledge, teams of programmers, teams of financial analysis and the Money to go with building such automated systems which now 90% of how financial institutions trade, they now pay experts to build automated trading strategies.
I say Do Not Buy It
I say, Spend the money building your own trading strategy by employing a coder to help you create how you want an automated trading system to trade.
I can see yourself you don't know why they gave you instructions to delete comments regarding piracy and decompilation. Ask Administrators they will elaborate it more for you that ex4/ex5 are not allowed to be attached for decompilation activities. In freelance people are banned if you applied for a job where only ex4/ex5 files are atttached without source code and the reason of ban is decompilation if you did not know. I did not say that you have interest in decompiling code but I said they are plenty proofs but you can't see them here because they will be deleted.
All comments regarding piracy and decompilation are not deleted, it depends on the content.
In freelance people are NOT banned if they applied for a job where only ex4/ex5 files are atttached. Only if the job is requesting decompilation.
I never got a reply from the seller. Maybe I asked too many questions or she's really busy. Oh well I'm still searching for an EA as good as that. In the meantime I'll be learning mql5
How can you ask for a proof in a forum where comments, files are deleted without politely explaining the reasons. Nobody is allowed to attch an ex4/ex5 files at the forum and freelance why? because even mql5 is aware of it how can you say there is no proof, they are plenty proofs and you are looking for it in a wrong place. Just keeping on deleting and fooling yourself there is no proof.
Send all the information you have to Service Desk, we will check.
DO NOT BUY such an expensive EA,
it will not work anyways.