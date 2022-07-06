Push Alert code for indicator
Can anyone please assist me by adding a push alert function to my indicator so that I can receive alerts via the app onto my phone?
Files:
Solar_Winds_joy_-_test.mq4 8 kb
Assist you with what? You haven't stated a problem, you stated a want. Show us your attempt (using the CODE button) and state the nature of your difficulty.
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Or pay someone. Top of every page is the link Freelance.
Hiring to write script - General - MQL5 programming forum (2018)
We're not going to code it for you (although it could happen if you are lucky or the problem is interesting).
No free help (2017)
Kylecameronp18:
Can anyone please assist me by adding a push alert function to my indicator so that I can receive alerts via the app onto my phone?
Can anyone please assist me by adding a push alert function to my indicator so that I can receive alerts via the app onto my phone?
extern bool SendApp=true;
You already have App Notification alert on your code so just Enable Push Notification and add your MetaQuotes ID in Tools > Options > Notification and it should be working
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