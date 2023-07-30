Indicators: Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset
Thank you Fernando for this great indicator.
I use this method to recognize market volatility and range conditions. When the red line is below the blue line, it indicates low volatility and the potential for a range-bound market. Conversely, when the red line is above the blue line, it suggests high volatility.
Additionally, checking this on a higher time frame can provide an extra layer of confirmation.
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Exponential Range Average & Deviation Offset:
An exponential moving average of the true range and the offset of its average deviation
Author: Fernando Carreiro