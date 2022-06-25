Which method is fast and resource friendly for multicurrency scanner? - page 2
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In that case I could say that you could use paper and pen to scan symbols, or even use beans to count, or maybe some oranges and apples for comparison. You are talking nonsense.
It is ridiculous that you have to vote to be able to see the results.
I wanted to see the results so I voted buffer as that is the only feasible option.
I'm astounded that (not including my vote) 3 voted buffer, 2 voted objects and 1 voted GV!
I also voted buffer to see the results and because it was the only option that was reasonably acceptable.
As for those that voted anything else, I guess that if one asks a senseless question, one is bound to get equally senseless answers.
I also voted buffer to see the results and because it was the only option that was reasonably acceptable.
As for those that voted anything else, I guess that if one asks a senseless question, one is bound to get equally senseless answers.
ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it
It is ridiculous that you have to vote to be able to see the results.
I wanted to see the results so I voted buffer as that is the only feasible option.
I'm astounded that (not including my vote) 3 voted buffer, 2 voted objects and 1 voted GV!
you should check this too
You have absolutely no ideia what you are talking about!
I actually voted for objects, but I think I missed the point of the poll hahah
Having to scan 30+ symbols, if you add a few indicator handles in an EA to each symbol and change chart (symbol or TF) a few times some serious bottlenecks appear. Either MT5 is quite terrible at handling many indicator handles (which I think it is) or I miss some very technical knowledge about it (and I create in OnInit and delete in OnDeInit with IndicatorRelease).
Using custom-made objects to replicate the indicator doesn't give me those issues but it's a hell to test though
ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it
you should check this too
If you want to display the values of the scan I think it's better to use labels on the screen (if that's what you intended to do with global variables). And better an EA (or even a service, if it can alert which I don't know) than an indicator for a multicurrency scanner
this article says it all, so i wont debate anymore on this topic, I have been using Global variables for scanning multi symbol and happy with its result. I started with Buffer although.
ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it
you should check this too
I have no idea what the gif is supposed to be proving.
I will remind you of my previous post
Ok, a simple exercise for you.
Create a simple indicator to get values using an object and a GV for a symbol that is different to the symbol that the indicator is attached to. Bear in mind that there may not be a chart open with the relevant symbol and time-frame.
You showed some code that effectively just used iClose() not an object or a GV.
Show some code that actually uses an object or GV from a symbol/time-frame different to the chart symbol/time.
this article says it all, so i wont debate anymore on this topic, I have been using Global variables for scanning multi symbol and happy with its result. I started with Buffer although.
That article does not say it all, in fact it says absolutely nothing relevant to this topic.