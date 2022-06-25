Which method is fast and resource friendly for multicurrency scanner? - page 2

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Arpit T #: It's not true. I also believed that buffer will be only way but it's true that objects can be converted into buffer, however this is not a right approach, but possible. GlobalVariableGet and GlobalVariableSet can also be used to scan multi symbol and it's more faster than buffers in my test 

In that case I could say that you could use paper and pen to scan symbols, or even use beans to count, or maybe some oranges and apples for comparison. You are talking nonsense.

 
I believe the best approach for a multicurrency scanner is to use an ExpertAdvisor type of program.
The main advantage is you do not "hog" the thread of other indicators running on that chart.
Things to solve : (when you see asset = symbol+TF combination) 
  • -assets having no data
  • -one asset's bar [2] points at 15:00 and another assets bar [2] points at 11:00 last year 
  • -treatment of gaps (i.e. you are comparing an asset that constantly trades (Bitcoin) vs an asset that gaps on weekends)
  • -if on mt4 , getting data by chart functions , and you do it on mt5 too just to be safe
  • -during the above ,your program must be able to tell if its initializing for data load or normal operation
  • -cache what you have calculated so you don't repeat calculations and remember where you left of
  • -volatility differences across assets
  • -detecting an asset (if you require a specific one for your calculation) in the market watch  
 

It is ridiculous that you have to vote to be able to see the results.
I wanted to see the results so I voted buffer as that is the only feasible option.

I'm astounded that (not including my vote) 3 voted buffer, 2 voted objects and 1 voted GV!

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Keith Watford #: It is ridiculous that you have to vote to be able to see the results. I wanted to see the results so I voted buffer as that is the only feasible option. I'm astounded that (not including my vote) 3 voted buffer, 2 voted objects and 1 voted GV!

I also voted buffer to see the results and because it was the only option that was reasonably acceptable.

As for those that voted anything else, I guess that if one asks a senseless question, one is bound to get equally senseless answers.

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Fernando Carreiro #:

I also voted buffer to see the results and because it was the only option that was reasonably acceptable.

As for those that voted anything else, I guess that if one asks a senseless question, one is bound to get equally senseless answers.

ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it

Keith Watford #:

It is ridiculous that you have to vote to be able to see the results.
I wanted to see the results so I voted buffer as that is the only feasible option.

I'm astounded that (not including my vote) 3 voted buffer, 2 voted objects and 1 voted GV!

you should check this too 

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Arpit T #: ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it you should check this too 

You have absolutely no ideia what you are talking about!

 

I actually voted for objects, but I think I missed the point of the poll hahah

Having to scan 30+ symbols, if you add a few indicator handles in an EA to each symbol and change chart (symbol or TF) a few times some serious bottlenecks appear. Either MT5 is quite terrible at handling many indicator handles (which I think it is) or I miss some very technical knowledge about it (and I create in OnInit and delete in OnDeInit with IndicatorRelease).

Using custom-made objects to replicate the indicator doesn't give me those issues but it's a hell to test though

Arpit T #:

ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it

you should check this too 

If you want to display the values of the scan I think it's better to use labels on the screen (if that's what you intended to do with global variables). And better an EA (or even a service, if it can alert which I don't know) than an indicator for a multicurrency scanner

[Deleted]  

this article says it all, so i wont debate anymore on this topic, I have been using Global variables for scanning multi symbol and happy with its result. I started with Buffer although.

 
Arpit T #:

ok if you are right, then this scanner should be working also without sense, there is no buffer or objects into it

you should check this too 

I have no idea what the gif is supposed to be proving.

I will remind you of my previous post

Keith Watford #:

Ok, a simple exercise for you.

Create a simple indicator to get values using an object and a GV for a symbol that is different to the symbol that the indicator is attached to. Bear in mind that there may not be a chart open with the  relevant symbol and time-frame.

You showed some code that effectively just used iClose() not an object or a GV.

Show some code that actually uses an object or GV from a symbol/time-frame different to the chart symbol/time.

 
Arpit T #:

this article says it all, so i wont debate anymore on this topic, I have been using Global variables for scanning multi symbol and happy with its result. I started with Buffer although.

That article does not say it all, in fact it says absolutely nothing relevant to this topic.

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