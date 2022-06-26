VPS for MT4 always stop - page 2
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if you bought the author's EA then you have to ask them to enter when the conditions are met so that i can know if the VPS is working or not
omebody connect and check what is wrong with my VPN ?
You can check it by yourself: read log/journal of MQL5 VPS just to understand about what was written there - it should be some reason for disconnection to be written.
Because there is only one way to check about discunnected or not: this way is to read log/journal of MQL5 VPS.
If your VPS was disconnected so it means that you received this information from the logs.
I already provided all general information about how to connect in case of disconnected (look at my posts above).
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If this issue is related to MQL5 VPS server so you can change the server - look at this post #2 about HowTo.
-------------------Besides, if you cancel a paid VPS subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes." (it is good possibility for the people who are having the difficulties to use VPS now).
Where are the logs ?
Not.
Use desktop computer.
Because if you say that your MQL5 VPS stopped so you got this information from the logs ... otherwise how do you know that it stops or it is working?
You wrote the following:
" .. I always need to start it again by hand .."
But "start MQL5 VPS" = synchronization/migration ... did you provide synchronization/migration?
Metatrader 4?
read this blog post (information/instruction about MQL5 VPS is in the end of this blog post):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
And did you read the documentation about MQL5 VPS?
So, read it - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/beginning/virtual_hosting (and some more on the left side as a menu).
Where are the logs ?
logs/Journal are here (it is desktop Metatrader 4):
Did you fill Community tab of MT4 with your forum login and forum password?
If not so - read this blog post (there is screenshot about what to do what to fill): How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
On this picture you can see how I know vps is not running normally
You told that you subscribed to MQL5 VPS with Metatrader 4 so open desktop version of Metatrader 4 (not mobile MT4), and check everything and provide the migration/synchronization once again: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration
I already wrote here about the trading server. Did you check it?
I mean: trading server on your screenshot and trading server of trading account in your desktop Metatrader ... same by name?
Because the broker are having ability to change the name of the server.