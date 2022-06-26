VPS for MT4 always stop - page 2

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if you bought the author's EA then you have to ask them to enter when the conditions are met so that i can know if the VPS is working or not
 
Quoc Cuong Tran #:
if you bought the author's EA then you have to ask them to enter when the conditions are met so that i can know if the VPS is working or not
It’s not working. I lost 15$ 🙄
 
omebody connect and check what is wrong with my VPN ? 
 
Jye70 #:
omebody connect and check what is wrong with my VPN ? 

You can check it by yourself: read log/journal of MQL5 VPS just to understand about what was written there - it should be some reason for disconnection to be written.
Because there is only one way to check about discunnected or not: this way is to read log/journal of MQL5 VPS.
If your VPS was disconnected so it means that you received this information from the logs.

I already provided all general information about how to connect in case of disconnected (look at my posts above).

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If this issue is related to MQL5 VPS server so you can change the server - look at this post about HowTo.

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Besides, if you cancel a paid VPS subscription, the remaining time is returned to your MQL5.com account in the form of "free" minutes. Which later can be spent on a new subscription "for minutes." (it is good possibility for the people who are having the difficulties to use VPS now).
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
  • 2017.03.09
  • www.mql5.com
I have been testing using two demo accounts and two virtual servers at a cost of $10usd a month...
 
 I don’t know how and from where to access the log. Where should I connect ?
 
Where are the logs ?
 
Jye70 #:
Where are the logs ?

Not.
Use desktop computer.
Because if you say that your MQL5 VPS stopped so you got this information from the logs ... otherwise how do you know that it stops or it is working?

You wrote the following:
" .. I always need to start it again by hand .."
But "start MQL5 VPS" = synchronization/migration ... did you provide synchronization/migration?

Metatrader 4?
read this blog post (information/instruction about MQL5 VPS is in the end of this blog post):
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor 

And did you read the documentation about MQL5 VPS?
So, read it - https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/beginning/virtual_hosting (and some more on the left side as a menu).

How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
  • www.mql5.com
How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor Here is a step by step guide for buying, installing, testing and using a Metatrader 4 Expert Advisor (Robot, Bot are whatever): 1. First make
 
Jye70 #:
Where are the logs ?

logs/Journal are here (it is desktop Metatrader 4):

read more here https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration (you should provide synchronization to start MT4 to be working).

Did you fill Community tab of MT4 with your forum login and forum password?
If not so - read this blog post (there is screenshot about what to do what to fill): How to buy, install, test and use a MT4 Expert Advisor
Migration - Virtual Hosting - MetaTrader 4 Help
Migration - Virtual Hosting - MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to...
 
On this picture you can see how I know vps is not running normally
 
Jye70 #:
On this picture you can see how I know vps is not running normally
Check it on desktop computer.
You told that you subscribed to MQL5 VPS with Metatrader 4 so open desktop version of Metatrader 4 (not mobile MT4), and check everything and provide the migration/synchronization once again: https://www.metatrader4.com/en/trading-platform/help/virtual_hosting/virtual_hosting_migration

I already wrote here about the trading server. Did you check it?
I mean: trading server on your screenshot and trading server of trading account in your desktop Metatrader ... same by name?
Because the broker are having ability to change the name of the server.
Migration - Virtual Hosting - MetaTrader 4 Help
Migration - Virtual Hosting - MetaTrader 4 Help
  • www.metatrader4.com
Migration is transferring the current active environment from the client terminal to the virtual one. This is a simple and straightforward way to...
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