Indicator parameters to iCustom have no effect!
I wrote a custom indicator that looks like this:
It has a single input called period which determines the period of the moving average. Default is 200. I also have an expert advisor that is calling this indicator like this:
The problem is that no matter what value I pass in for the period, I keep getting data for the 200 (default) average. I looked online at the iCustom documentation and I think I'm calling it correctly. What am I doing wrong? I'm using mql5.
I am having the same problem. In the tester journal it reports the correct input values : "variable=x". But it doesnt actually use them after the indicators are loaded. It almost seems as if the default values are overriding what is in the input tab. Its doing it on EVERY indicator including the included indicators in the Examples folder. So frustrating. I'm thinking of doing a clean reinstall.
Build 3326
I tried several reinstalls: MT5 always updates to version 3325 even when using an old installer. It will not install without internet.
I can't find any standalone versions of 3320 online.
Also, I realized I was using a metaquotes account and was connecting to their servers so I started using an OANDA account and it still auto updates to 3326.
I will have to try again later today when I have time
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.18 18:25Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
Don't use build 3326. It's a "beta" build. Revert back to the official build 3320.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
MetaTrader 5 Platform update build 3320: Improvements and fixes
Fernando Carreiro, 2022.06.18 18:25Thanks to Andrey Khatimlianskii, you can download previous builds — https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1YSUVehcElTpLxCLPMsdlDfFu4Y61yrcc
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I wrote a custom indicator that looks like this:
It has a single input called period which determines the period of the moving average. Default is 200. I also have an expert advisor that is calling this indicator like this:
The problem is that no matter what value I pass in for the period, I keep getting data for the 200 (default) average. I looked online at the iCustom documentation and I think I'm calling it correctly. What am I doing wrong? I'm using mql5.