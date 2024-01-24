import MetaTrader5 as mt5 in JupyterLab
I use the following bundle: MetaTrader 5 installed on a desktop PC. Library installed on PC
pip install MetaTrader5
( MetaTrader for Python ) and 'Python' and 'jupyter notebook' installed on the PC.
Everything works great.
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
- www.mql5.com
MetaTrader for Python - Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
@MOUSSA SEYDI SALL #: I have installed MT5 and Jupyter Lab successfully. I al currently trying to integrate both platforms and tried to download the MT5 Libraries in Jupiter Lab with : pip install MetaTrader5
I get the following message.
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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.06 12:01
Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.09 12:17
Look a bit further down ...
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Good morning to all
On the next screen shot a couple of attempts to install Mt5 in a Jupyterlab Notebook from Google Cloud, what Im doing wrong? Does Mt5 library works in JupyterLab?
Any ideas or recommendations more than appreciated