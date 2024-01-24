import MetaTrader5 as mt5 in JupyterLab

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Good morning to all


On the next screen shot a couple of attempts to install Mt5 in a Jupyterlab Notebook from Google Cloud, what Im doing wrong? Does Mt5 library works in JupyterLab? 

Any ideas or recommendations more than appreciated


Code Atempts

 

I use the following bundle: MetaTrader 5 installed on a desktop PC. Library installed on PC 

pip install MetaTrader5

( MetaTrader for Python ) and 'Python' and 'jupyter notebook' installed on the PC.

Everything works great.

Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python
  • www.mql5.com
MetaTrader for Python - Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Hello,

I have installed MT5 and Jupyter Lab successfully. I al currently trying to integrate both platforms and tried to download the MT5 Libraries in Jupiter Lab with :  pip install MetaTrader5

I get the following message.

[Deleted]  
@MOUSSA SEYDI SALL #: I have installed MT5 and Jupyter Lab successfully. I al currently trying to integrate both platforms and tried to download the MT5 Libraries in Jupiter Lab with :  pip install MetaTrader5

I get the following message.

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MetaTrader 5 API error

Fernando Carreiro, 2023.12.06 12:01

Please note that currently, the API Connector to MetaTrader 5 Terminal, only supports up to version 3.11 of Python, even though the current release of Python is 3.12.

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