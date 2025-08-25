Install Metatrader 5 in Google Colab

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Moring to all


Im trying to install Metatrader 5 in google colab looking to get some databases. On the next screen shot the errors that I´m getting. Can any one give me a hand or an code or any ideas on how to install this library?


Metatrader 5

 
Holguinmora: Im trying to install Metatrader 5 in google colab … or any ideas on how to install this library?

MT5 is an application not a library.

 

I've tried to install Mt5 python library on Ubuntu. Error was that this library Windows-only.

I guess that's the same problem with Colab.

Can devs confirm that?

 
lxa #:

I've tried to install Mt5 python library on Ubuntu. Error was that this library Windows-only.

I guess that's the same problem with Colab.

Can devs confirm that?

Thanks for your help, I believe you are right I will love to hear from Mql5

Theres a lot of contradicting info in many websites or portals and will like to finally get to the source

 

Though in your case it wouldn't work anyway.

Python library connects to terminal MT5, and you don't have that terminal in colab.

https://www.mql5.com/en/docs/integration/python_metatrader5/mt5initialize_py

In my case, i planned to install terminal with Wine and then connect to it with python (using mt5 python library).

After some headache with installation, i decided just to use virtual machine with windows.

Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / initialize
Documentation on MQL5: Integration / MetaTrader for Python / initialize
  • www.mql5.com
initialize - MetaTrader for Python - Integration - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
I replace "MetaTrader5" with "MetaTrader" and it worked.
 


mehranism7 #:
I replace "MetaTrader5" with "MetaTrader" and it worked.

genius

thanks brother

 
elv_ trading #:

genius

thanks brother

exactly! Thanks!


pip install metatrader
import metatrader as mt


That does the job! XD
 
Dimas Gomez #:

exactly! Thanks!



That does the job! XD
But can we also do algotrading through this?
 
Sayed Muzz #:
But can we also do algotrading through this?
Not yet, you'd also need to insure MT5 is installed on the machine. 

Since it's Colab it's likely running Linux 
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