leverage compatibilty when chosing a signal + demo & live signal?

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I would like to try signal copy trading, chosing a signal in MQL5.I have two questions:

1) When looking for a signal, I adjust the filters to get an overview on potential signals. What I don't understand is the leverage column: Don't I automatically trade using the leverage that is set by my broker? Which, in turn, is regulated by law (ESMA), that is, e.g., 1:30 in major forex trading or 1:20 in gold etc.. I mean, I dont adjust a leverage when I trade, so what does leverage mean in signal trading?

2) I want to try signal trading at first within my Demo account, with a low monthly payment. Can I then use the signal also for my live account or do I have to then buy it one more time?


best

david

 
Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
  1. Down by reducing the deposit load below 95% (max)
  2. Up by increasing your account balance vs. what the signal provider has.
  3. If you had used this you would have found among many:
              Icrease lot size - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
              signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
 

Yes, you will use the leverage set by your broker, but if you have a lower leverage than the signal you are copying, you will have a much smaller copying ratio and lot size.

The larger leverage doesn't change anything.

Yes, you can try a real/paid signal with a demo account and then move your subscription to a real account, using the move option here (but only once a week):

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions


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