leverage compatibilty when chosing a signal + demo & live signal?
Signal lot size is adjusted from signal balance and leverage to yours.
- Down by reducing the deposit load below 95% (max)
- Up by increasing your account balance vs. what the signal provider has.
- If you had used this you would have found among many:
Icrease lot size - General - MQL5 programming forum #2 (2018)
signal provider has minimal volume 0.01, subscriber has 0.10 - how to change minimal volume ???? - MQL5 programming forum (2013)
Yes, you will use the leverage set by your broker, but if you have a lower leverage than the signal you are copying, you will have a much smaller copying ratio and lot size.
The larger leverage doesn't change anything.
Yes, you can try a real/paid signal with a demo account and then move your subscription to a real account, using the move option here (but only once a week):
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
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I would like to try signal copy trading, chosing a signal in MQL5.I have two questions:
1) When looking for a signal, I adjust the filters to get an overview on potential signals. What I don't understand is the leverage column: Don't I automatically trade using the leverage that is set by my broker? Which, in turn, is regulated by law (ESMA), that is, e.g., 1:30 in major forex trading or 1:20 in gold etc.. I mean, I dont adjust a leverage when I trade, so what does leverage mean in signal trading?
2) I want to try signal trading at first within my Demo account, with a low monthly payment. Can I then use the signal also for my live account or do I have to then buy it one more time?
best
david