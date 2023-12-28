How to find Signals with low leverage

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Dear all. I'm looking at all the nice and good performing Signals. Most of them are using leverage 1:100 and above. I live in EU so I can only use leverage 1:30. How can I tell which of the 1:100+ signals I can use please? I mean, there must be some of them that don't use all their leverage. How can I tell if they actually use 1:30 leverage or below even though the brokers allow more leverage?
 

There is no way to filter signals by their leverage (except a 1:100 filter that is available), but you can see it in the signal page, next to the broker/server details.



 
Eleni Anna Branou #:

There is no way to filter signals by their leverage (except a 1:100 filter that is available), but you can see it in the signal page, next to the broker/server details.



Thanks, yes I know. Suppose in your screenshot it said "1:100" but the signal never used more than e.g. 1:20 margin. How can I detect that please?

By the way you can filter by leverage under the Filter settings - see attached screenshot. But again, the leverage is the leverage of the broker I think and not the actual leverage used by the trades.

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sigja #:

Thanks, yes I know. Suppose in your screenshot it said "1:100" but the signal never used more than e.g. 1:20 margin. How can I detect that please?

By the way you can filter by leverage under the Filter settings - see attached screenshot. But again, the leverage is the leverage of the broker I think and not the actual leverage used by the trades.

Very true, I didn't know that.

As for the used leverage, the provider can use the maximum available leverage at any given point.

 
сигджа : Dear all. I look at all the nice and well performing signals. Most of them are used leverage 1:100 and more. I live in the EU so I can only leverage 1:30. How do I know which of the 1:100+ signals I can use? I mean, there have to be some of them that aren't using all their leverage. How can I find out if they actually use 1:30 leverage or less, even though brokers allow more leverage?

It is best to ask the signal provider for the actual leverage on their signal.

I also live in an EU country and my leverage is 1:30 but when I deliver a signal it always says 1:100 in the signal specifics.

I have asked the broker many times to submit the real information, but according to him, this is impossible at this stage.

 
Thank you both! It makes sense to ask the signal provider, good point. And hopefully he/she doesn't change that for the worse.
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