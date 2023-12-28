How to find Signals with low leverage
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There is no way to filter signals by their leverage (except a 1:100 filter that is available), but you can see it in the signal page, next to the broker/server details.
Thanks, yes I know. Suppose in your screenshot it said "1:100" but the signal never used more than e.g. 1:20 margin. How can I detect that please?
By the way you can filter by leverage under the Filter settings - see attached screenshot. But again, the leverage is the leverage of the broker I think and not the actual leverage used by the trades.
Thanks, yes I know. Suppose in your screenshot it said "1:100" but the signal never used more than e.g. 1:20 margin. How can I detect that please?
By the way you can filter by leverage under the Filter settings - see attached screenshot. But again, the leverage is the leverage of the broker I think and not the actual leverage used by the trades.
Very true, I didn't know that.
As for the used leverage, the provider can use the maximum available leverage at any given point.
It is best to ask the signal provider for the actual leverage on their signal.
I also live in an EU country and my leverage is 1:30 but when I deliver a signal it always says 1:100 in the signal specifics.
I have asked the broker many times to submit the real information, but according to him, this is impossible at this stage.
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