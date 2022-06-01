Drawing rectangles with a custom indicator on the indicator_separate_window
Mistake #1: You create an indicator handle but don't check the result. An example of how to work with the indicator: An example of working with iCustom - we get the indicator data in the EA [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5
Mistake #2: You are copying data from buffer '0'
Mistake #3: The cycle is wrong:
the buffer number for iMACD is equal to 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE - this is clear and right. That is, you should not use '0', but ' MAIN_LINE'
for ( int i=copy; i>= 0 ;i--)
need a cycle
int limit=prev_calculated-1; if(prev_calculated==0) limit=0; for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++) { }
Mistake #4: You are creating a rectangle in subwindow '1' - this is not correct. Subwindow '1' may have the wrong indicator, or ...
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Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:
Code:
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| MACD Intersection Arrow.mq5 | //| Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov | //| https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov" #property link "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn" #property version "1.000" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_buffers 4 #property indicator_plots 3 //--- plot MACD_Last_Сrossing #property indicator_label1 "MACD" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_HISTOGRAM #property indicator_color1 clrSilver #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 2 #property indicator_label2 "Signal" #property indicator_type2 DRAW_LINE #property indicator_color2 clrRed #property indicator_style2 STYLE_DASH #property indicator_width2 2 //--- plot Intersection #property indicator_label3 "Intersection" #property indicator_type3 DRAW_COLOR_ARROW #property indicator_color3 clrBlue,clrRed #property indicator_style3 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width3 3 //--- input parameters input group "MACD" input int Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period= 12; // MACD: period for Fast average calculation input int Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period= 26; // MACD: period for Slow average calculation input int Inp_MACD_signal_period = 9; // MACD: period for their difference averaging input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE Inp_MACD_applied_price = PRICE_CLOSE; // MACD: type of price input group "Arrow" input uchar InpUpCode = 163; // Arrow Up: code (font Wingdings) //--- indicator buffers double MACDBuffer[]; double SignalBuffer[]; double ArrowBuffer[]; double ColorColors[]; //--- int handle_iMACD; // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator int bars_calculated = 0; // we will keep the number of values in the Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence indicator int start = 0; bool m_init_error = false; // error on InInit //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,MACDBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(2,ArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); //--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW,InpUpCode); //--- set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,0); //--- an empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE); //--- create handle of the indicator iMACD handle_iMACD=iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period,Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period, Inp_MACD_signal_period,Inp_MACD_applied_price); //--- if the handle is not created if(handle_iMACD==INVALID_HANDLE) { //--- tell about the failure and output the error code PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMACD indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d", Symbol(), EnumToString(Period()), GetLastError()); //--- the indicator is stopped early m_init_error=true; return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } start=Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period+Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period+Inp_MACD_signal_period; //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { if(rates_total<start || m_init_error) return(0); //--- number of values copied from the iMACD indicator int values_to_copy; //--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD); if(calculated<=0) { PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError()); return(0); } //--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iMACD indicator changed //---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history) if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1) { //--- if the MACDBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iMACD indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers if(calculated>rates_total) values_to_copy=rates_total; else values_to_copy=calculated; } else { //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate() //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1; } //--- fill the arrays with values of the iMACD indicator //--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(MACDBuffer,SignalBuffer,handle_iMACD,values_to_copy)) return(0); //--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Averages indicator Convergence/Divergence bars_calculated=calculated; //--- main loop int limit=rates_total-values_to_copy; if(limit<=0) { ArrowBuffer[0]=EMPTY_VALUE; ColorColors[0]=0.0; limit=1; } for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++) { ArrowBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE; if(MACDBuffer[i-1]<0.0 && MACDBuffer[i]>0.0) { ArrowBuffer[i]=0.0; ColorColors[i]=0.0; continue; } if(MACDBuffer[i-1]>0.0 && MACDBuffer[i]<0.0) { ArrowBuffer[i]=0.0; ColorColors[i]=1.0; continue; } } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator deinitialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ void OnDeinit(const int reason) { //--- } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Filling indicator buffers from the iMACD indicator | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &macd_buffer[], // indicator buffer of MACD values double &signal_buffer[], // indicator buffer of the signal line of MACD int ind_handle, // handle of the iMACD indicator int amount // number of copied values ) { //--- reset error code ResetLastError(); //--- fill a part of the iMACDBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,macd_buffer)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- fill a part of the SignalBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1 if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,signal_buffer)<0) { //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d",GetLastError()); //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated return(false); } //--- everything is fine return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
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- Vladimir Karputov #:Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:
I agree
- tlcunha:
RectangleCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, time[i], 20, time[i]+10
If you insist on a rectangle, you can't use an as-series index in object names, as they are not unique. As soon as a new bar starts, you will be trying to create a new name (e.g. "name0"), same, existing, previous, name (e.g. “name0” now on bar one.)
Use time (as int) or a non-series index:
#define SERIES(I) (Bars - 1 - I) // As-series to non-series or back.
Mistake #1: You create an indicator handle but don't check the result. An example of how to work with the indicator: An example of working with iCustom - we get the indicator data in the EA [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5
Mistake #2: You are copying data from buffer '0'
Mistake #3: The cycle is wrong:
the buffer number for iMACD is equal to 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE - this is clear and right. That is, you should not use '0', but ' MAIN_LINE'
need a cycle
Mistake #4: You are creating a rectangle in subwindow '1' - this is not correct. Subwindow '1' may have the wrong indicator, or ...
Hi Vladimir,
Thanks for the quick response.
About mistake #2, I was copying the wrong buffer, I must have changed it at some point. But it should not matter as far as drawing the rectangles.
About mistake #1 I fixed it. I added a check for the handle to make sure it is valid. But the handle was ok and it changed nothing.
About mistake #3 It is not wrong. I changed the indicator code to draw a line and it worked just fine. I just cant get to display the squares like my requirement. I paste the code and screen shot.
About mistake #4 I have no idea what your meant and I guess thats the whole problem I am trying to solve it.
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| StraightLineIndicator.mq5 | //| Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. | //| https://www.mql5.com | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ #property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd." #property link "https://www.mql5.com" #property version "1.00" #property indicator_separate_window #property indicator_minimum 0 #property indicator_maximum 100 #property indicator_buffers 3 #property indicator_plots 1 //--- plot Label1 #property indicator_label1 "Label1" #property indicator_type1 DRAW_COLOR_LINE #property indicator_color1 clrRed,clrLime #property indicator_style1 STYLE_SOLID #property indicator_width1 5 #define RED 0 #define LIME 1 //--- indicator buffers double Label1Buffer[]; double Label1Colors[]; double MacdHistBuffer[]; int macdHandle; //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator initialization function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnInit() { //--- indicator buffers mapping SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA); SetIndexBuffer(1,Label1Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX); SetIndexBuffer(2, MacdHistBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS); ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer, true); ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Colors, true); ArraySetAsSeries(MacdHistBuffer, true); macdHandle = iMACD(_Symbol, _Period, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE); if(macdHandle == INVALID_HANDLE) return INIT_FAILED; //--- return(INIT_SUCCEEDED); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Create rectangle by the given coordinates | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ bool RectangleCreate(const long chart_ID=0, // chart's ID const string name="Rectangle", // rectangle name const int sub_window=0, // subwindow index datetime time1=0, // first point time double price1=0, // first point price datetime time2=0, // second point time double price2=0, // second point price const color clr=clrRed, // rectangle color const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of rectangle lines const int width=1, // width of rectangle lines const bool fill=false, // filling rectangle with color const bool back=false, // in the background const bool selection=true, // highlight to move const bool hidden=true, // hidden in the object list const long z_order=0) // priority for mouse click { //--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set //ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2); //--- reset the error value ResetLastError(); //--- create a rectangle by the given coordinates if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2)) { Print(__FUNCTION__, ": failed to create a rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError()); return(false); } //--- set rectangle color ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr); //--- set the style of rectangle lines ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style); //--- set width of the rectangle lines ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the rectangle ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill); //--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true) ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back); //--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the rectangle for moving //--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be //--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter //--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection); ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection); //--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden); //--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order); //--- successful execution return(true); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ //| Custom indicator iteration function | //+------------------------------------------------------------------+ int OnCalculate(const int rates_total, const int prev_calculated, const datetime &time[], const double &open[], const double &high[], const double &low[], const double &close[], const long &tick_volume[], const long &volume[], const int &spread[]) { //--- ArraySetAsSeries(time, true); ArraySetAsSeries(open, true); int copy = MathMin(rates_total - prev_calculated, rates_total - 1); if(CopyBuffer(macdHandle, 0, 0, copy+1, MacdHistBuffer)<0) return 0; for(int i=copy; i>=0;i--) { Label1Buffer[i] = 80; Label1Colors[i] = MacdHistBuffer[i] >= 0 ? LIME : RED; //color rectColor = MacdHistBuffer[i] >= 0 ? clrLime : clrRed; //if(RectLabelCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, x-5, 20, 10, 10, rectColor, BORDER_FLAT, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, false, false, true, 0)) //RectangleCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, time[i], 20, time[i]+10, 30, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, true, false, false, true, 0); } //--- return value of prev_calculated for next call return(rates_total); } //+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:
Code:
Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:
Code:
Thanks Vladimir,
One of my requirements is to draw squares, so I cant use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW unless that is my last resort.
I will attach a sample image of the squares I am trying to get.
Thank you
-
I agree
-
If you insist on a rectangle, you can't use an as-series index in object names, as they are not unique. As soon as a new bar starts, you will be trying to create a new name (e.g. "name0"), same, existing, previous, name (e.g. “name0” now on bar one.)
Use time (as int) or a non-series index:
Thanks Wiliam,
1. Like I answered Vladimir. I need the squares, unless there is no way to do it. But I did attach an image with the squares on an indicator I found online.
2. You are right. The names will repeat them at some point. But I cannot even get to show any of the drawn squares. I have no Ideia why? do You know why? Can you provide a snippet of a working code?
Thank you for your response
Thanks Vladimir,
One of my requirements is to draw squares, so I cant use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW unless that is my last resort.
I will attach a sample image of the squares I am trying to get.
Thank you
Graphic objects in such a huge amount - it's very bad and stupid. Explore the ' Wingdings ' font:
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Am I thinking about this the wrong way? I have seen indicator like this before. Can anyone help me? Here is the code of what I have so far.