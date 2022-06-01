Drawing rectangles with a custom indicator on the indicator_separate_window

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Hi everyone,

 I need help figuring out why this does not work. 

I am trying to create a simple separate window indicator, where I draw squared rectangle aligned with the candles on the main chart. The indicator should draw the rectangle of about 20px by 20px on a straight horizontal line with some space between them. It uses the MACD indicator, basically if the histogram is above the zero line the rectangle should be green and if the histogram is below the zero line the rectangle should be red.

The problem is I cannot get the rectangles to draw on the indicator separate window. I have created EAs that draw objects on the chart before, but I have never drawn using an indicator.

Am I thinking about this the wrong way? I have seen indicator like this before. Can anyone help me? Here is the code of what I have so far.


#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#resource "TLC_MACD.ex5"

#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 1
#property indicator_plots   1
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100

//--- indicator buffers
double         MacdHistBuffer[];

int macdHandle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
   bool failed = false;
   
   
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MacdHistBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(MacdHistBuffer, true);
   //--- indicator buffers mapping
   macdHandle = iMACD(_Symbol, _Period, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   
   //---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create rectangle by the given coordinates                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectangleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                     const string          name="Rectangle",  // rectangle name
                     const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index 
                     datetime              time1=0,           // first point time
                     double                price1=0,          // first point price
                     datetime              time2=0,           // second point time
                     double                price2=0,          // second point price
                     const color           clr=clrRed,        // rectangle color
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of rectangle lines
                     const int             width=1,           // width of rectangle lines
                     const bool            fill=false,        // filling rectangle with color
                     const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                     const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                     const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                     const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   //ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
   
//--- create a rectangle by the given coordinates
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the style of rectangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of the rectangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the rectangle
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the rectangle for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(time, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open, true);
   int copy = MathMin(rates_total - prev_calculated, rates_total - 1);
   
   if(CopyBuffer(macdHandle, 1, 0, copy+1, MacdHistBuffer)<0) return 0;
   
   for(int i=copy; i>=0;i--)
   {
      
      color rectColor = MacdHistBuffer[i] >= 0 ? clrLime : clrRed;
      //if(RectLabelCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, x-5, 20, 10, 10, rectColor, BORDER_FLAT, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, false, false, true, 0))
      
      RectangleCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, time[i], 20, time[i]+10, 30, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, true, false, false, true, 0);
      
        
   }
   ChartRedraw();
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
 

Mistake #1: You create an indicator handle but don't check the result. An example of how to work with the indicator: An example of working with iCustom - we get the indicator data in the EA [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5

Mistake #2: You are copying data from buffer '0'

the buffer number for iMACD is equal to 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE - this is clear and right. That is, you should not use '0', but ' MAIN_LINE'

Mistake #3: The cycle is wrong: 

 for ( int i=copy; i>= 0 ;i--)

need a cycle

   int limit=prev_calculated-1;
   if(prev_calculated==0)
   limit=0;
   for(int i=limit;i<rates_total;i++)
     {
      
     }

Mistake #4: You are creating a rectangle in subwindow '1' - this is not correct. Subwindow '1' may have the wrong indicator, or ...

Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iMACD
Documentation on MQL5: Technical Indicators / iMACD
  • www.mql5.com
iMACD - Technical Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 

Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:

Code:

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                      MACD Intersection Arrow.mq5 |
//|                              Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov |
//|                      https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright © 2022, Vladimir Karputov"
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com/en/users/barabashkakvn"
#property version   "1.000"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_buffers 4
#property indicator_plots   3
//--- plot MACD_Last_Сrossing
#property indicator_label1  "MACD"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_HISTOGRAM
#property indicator_color1  clrSilver
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  2
#property indicator_label2  "Signal"
#property indicator_type2   DRAW_LINE
#property indicator_color2  clrRed
#property indicator_style2  STYLE_DASH
#property indicator_width2  2
//--- plot Intersection
#property indicator_label3  "Intersection"
#property indicator_type3   DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
#property indicator_color3  clrBlue,clrRed
#property indicator_style3  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width3  3
//--- input parameters
input group             "MACD"
input int                  Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period= 12;             // MACD: period for Fast average calculation
input int                  Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period= 26;             // MACD: period for Slow average calculation
input int                  Inp_MACD_signal_period  = 9;              // MACD: period for their difference averaging
input ENUM_APPLIED_PRICE   Inp_MACD_applied_price  = PRICE_CLOSE;    // MACD: type of price
input group             "Arrow"
input uchar                InpUpCode               = 163;            // Arrow Up: code (font Wingdings)
//--- indicator buffers
double   MACDBuffer[];
double   SignalBuffer[];
double   ArrowBuffer[];
double   ColorColors[];
//---
int      handle_iMACD;                       // variable for storing the handle of the iMACD indicator
int      bars_calculated         = 0;        // we will keep the number of values in the Moving Averages Convergence/Divergence indicator
int      start                   = 0;
bool     m_init_error      = false;    // error on InInit
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,MACDBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,SignalBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(2,ArrowBuffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(3,ColorColors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
//--- setting a code from the Wingdings charset as the property of PLOT_ARROW
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW,InpUpCode);
//--- set the vertical shift of arrows in pixels
   PlotIndexSetInteger(2,PLOT_ARROW_SHIFT,0);
//--- an empty value for plotting, for which there is no drawing
   PlotIndexSetDouble(2,PLOT_EMPTY_VALUE,EMPTY_VALUE);
//--- create handle of the indicator iMACD
   handle_iMACD=iMACD(Symbol(),Period(),Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period,Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period,
                      Inp_MACD_signal_period,Inp_MACD_applied_price);
//--- if the handle is not created
   if(handle_iMACD==INVALID_HANDLE)
     {
      //--- tell about the failure and output the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to create handle of the iMACD indicator for the symbol %s/%s, error code %d",
                  Symbol(),
                  EnumToString(Period()),
                  GetLastError());
      //--- the indicator is stopped early
      m_init_error=true;
      return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
     }
   start=Inp_MACD_fast_ema_period+Inp_MACD_slow_ema_period+Inp_MACD_signal_period;
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
   if(rates_total<start || m_init_error)
      return(0);
//--- number of values copied from the iMACD indicator
   int values_to_copy;
//--- determine the number of values calculated in the indicator
   int calculated=BarsCalculated(handle_iMACD);
   if(calculated<=0)
     {
      PrintFormat("BarsCalculated() returned %d, error code %d",calculated,GetLastError());
      return(0);
     }
//--- if it is the first start of calculation of the indicator or if the number of values in the iMACD indicator changed
//---or if it is necessary to calculated the indicator for two or more bars (it means something has changed in the price history)
   if(prev_calculated==0 || calculated!=bars_calculated || rates_total>prev_calculated+1)
     {
      //--- if the MACDBuffer array is greater than the number of values in the iMACD indicator for symbol/period, then we don't copy everything
      //--- otherwise, we copy less than the size of indicator buffers
      if(calculated>rates_total)
         values_to_copy=rates_total;
      else
         values_to_copy=calculated;
     }
   else
     {
      //--- it means that it's not the first time of the indicator calculation, and since the last call of OnCalculate()
      //--- for calculation not more than one bar is added
      values_to_copy=(rates_total-prev_calculated)+1;
     }
//--- fill the arrays with values of the iMACD indicator
//--- if FillArraysFromBuffer returns false, it means the information is nor ready yet, quit operation
   if(!FillArraysFromBuffers(MACDBuffer,SignalBuffer,handle_iMACD,values_to_copy))
      return(0);
//--- memorize the number of values in the Moving Averages indicator Convergence/Divergence
   bars_calculated=calculated;
//--- main loop
   int limit=rates_total-values_to_copy;
   if(limit<=0)
     {
      ArrowBuffer[0]=EMPTY_VALUE;
      ColorColors[0]=0.0;
      limit=1;
     }
   for(int i=limit; i<rates_total; i++)
     {
      ArrowBuffer[i]=EMPTY_VALUE;
      if(MACDBuffer[i-1]<0.0 && MACDBuffer[i]>0.0)
        {
         ArrowBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ColorColors[i]=0.0;
         continue;
        }
      if(MACDBuffer[i-1]>0.0 && MACDBuffer[i]<0.0)
        {
         ArrowBuffer[i]=0.0;
         ColorColors[i]=1.0;
         continue;
        }
     }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator deinitialization function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
void OnDeinit(const int reason)
  {
//---
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Filling indicator buffers from the iMACD indicator               |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool FillArraysFromBuffers(double &macd_buffer[],    // indicator buffer of MACD values
                           double &signal_buffer[],  // indicator buffer of the signal line of MACD
                           int ind_handle,           // handle of the iMACD indicator
                           int amount                // number of copied values
                          )
  {
//--- reset error code
   ResetLastError();
//--- fill a part of the iMACDBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has 0 index
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,0,0,amount,macd_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- fill a part of the SignalBuffer array with values from the indicator buffer that has index 1
   if(CopyBuffer(ind_handle,1,0,amount,signal_buffer)<0)
     {
      //--- if the copying fails, tell the error code
      PrintFormat("Failed to copy data from the iMACD indicator, error code %d",GetLastError());
      //--- quit with zero result - it means that the indicator is considered as not calculated
      return(false);
     }
//--- everything is fine
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / Indicator Styles in Examples / DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
Documentation on MQL5: Custom Indicators / Indicator Styles in Examples / DRAW_COLOR_ARROW
  • www.mql5.com
DRAW_COLOR_ARROW - Indicator Styles in Examples - Custom Indicators - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
 
  1. Vladimir Karputov #:Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:

    I agree

  2. tlcunha:
          RectangleCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, time[i], 20, time[i]+10

    If you insist on a rectangle, you can't use an as-series index in object names, as they are not unique. As soon as a new bar starts, you will be trying to create a new name (e.g. "name0"), same, existing, previous, name (e.g. “name0” now on bar one.)

    Use time (as int) or a non-series index: 

    #define  SERIES(I)   (Bars - 1 - I) // As-series to non-series or back.
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Mistake #1: You create an indicator handle but don't check the result. An example of how to work with the indicator: An example of working with iCustom - we get the indicator data in the EA [data folder]\MQL5\Indicators\Examples\MACD.mq5

Mistake #2: You are copying data from buffer '0'

the buffer number for iMACD is equal to 0 - MAIN_LINE, 1 - SIGNAL_LINE - this is clear and right. That is, you should not use '0', but ' MAIN_LINE'

Mistake #3: The cycle is wrong:

need a cycle

Mistake #4: You are creating a rectangle in subwindow '1' - this is not correct. Subwindow '1' may have the wrong indicator, or ...

Hi Vladimir,

Thanks for the quick response.

About mistake #2, I was copying the wrong buffer, I must have changed it at some point. But it should not matter as far as drawing the rectangles.

About mistake #1 I fixed it. I added a check for the handle to make sure it is valid. But the handle was ok and it changed nothing.

About mistake #3 It is not wrong. I changed the indicator code to draw a line and it worked just fine. I just cant get to display the squares like my requirement. I paste the code and screen shot.

About mistake #4 I have no idea what your meant and I guess thats the whole problem I am trying to solve it.


//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//|                                        StraightLineIndicator.mq5 |
//|                                  Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd. |
//|                                             https://www.mql5.com |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
#property copyright "Copyright 2022, MetaQuotes Ltd."
#property link      "https://www.mql5.com"
#property version   "1.00"
#property indicator_separate_window
#property indicator_minimum 0
#property indicator_maximum 100
#property indicator_buffers 3
#property indicator_plots   1
//--- plot Label1
#property indicator_label1  "Label1"
#property indicator_type1   DRAW_COLOR_LINE
#property indicator_color1  clrRed,clrLime
#property indicator_style1  STYLE_SOLID
#property indicator_width1  5

#define RED 0
#define LIME 1
//--- indicator buffers
double         Label1Buffer[];
double         Label1Colors[];
double         MacdHistBuffer[];

int macdHandle;
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator initialization function                         |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnInit()
  {
//--- indicator buffers mapping
   SetIndexBuffer(0,Label1Buffer,INDICATOR_DATA);
   SetIndexBuffer(1,Label1Colors,INDICATOR_COLOR_INDEX);
   SetIndexBuffer(2, MacdHistBuffer, INDICATOR_CALCULATIONS);
   
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Buffer, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(Label1Colors, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(MacdHistBuffer, true);
   
   macdHandle = iMACD(_Symbol, _Period, 12, 26, 9, PRICE_CLOSE);
   
   if(macdHandle == INVALID_HANDLE)
    return INIT_FAILED;
   
//---
   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Create rectangle by the given coordinates                        |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
bool RectangleCreate(const long            chart_ID=0,        // chart's ID
                     const string          name="Rectangle",  // rectangle name
                     const int             sub_window=0,      // subwindow index 
                     datetime              time1=0,           // first point time
                     double                price1=0,          // first point price
                     datetime              time2=0,           // second point time
                     double                price2=0,          // second point price
                     const color           clr=clrRed,        // rectangle color
                     const ENUM_LINE_STYLE style=STYLE_SOLID, // style of rectangle lines
                     const int             width=1,           // width of rectangle lines
                     const bool            fill=false,        // filling rectangle with color
                     const bool            back=false,        // in the background
                     const bool            selection=true,    // highlight to move
                     const bool            hidden=true,       // hidden in the object list
                     const long            z_order=0)         // priority for mouse click
  {
//--- set anchor points' coordinates if they are not set
   //ChangeRectangleEmptyPoints(time1,price1,time2,price2);
//--- reset the error value
   ResetLastError();
   
//--- create a rectangle by the given coordinates
   if(!ObjectCreate(chart_ID,name,OBJ_RECTANGLE,sub_window,time1,price1,time2,price2))
     {
      Print(__FUNCTION__,
            ": failed to create a rectangle! Error code = ",GetLastError());
      return(false);
     }
//--- set rectangle color
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_COLOR,clr);
//--- set the style of rectangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_STYLE,style);
//--- set width of the rectangle lines
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_WIDTH,width);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of filling the rectangle
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_FILL,fill);
//--- display in the foreground (false) or background (true)
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_BACK,back);
//--- enable (true) or disable (false) the mode of highlighting the rectangle for moving
//--- when creating a graphical object using ObjectCreate function, the object cannot be
//--- highlighted and moved by default. Inside this method, selection parameter
//--- is true by default making it possible to highlight and move the object
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTABLE,selection);
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_SELECTED,selection);
//--- hide (true) or display (false) graphical object name in the object list
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_HIDDEN,hidden);
//--- set the priority for receiving the event of a mouse click in the chart
   ObjectSetInteger(chart_ID,name,OBJPROP_ZORDER,z_order);
//--- successful execution
   return(true);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| Custom indicator iteration function                              |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
int OnCalculate(const int rates_total,
                const int prev_calculated,
                const datetime &time[],
                const double &open[],
                const double &high[],
                const double &low[],
                const double &close[],
                const long &tick_volume[],
                const long &volume[],
                const int &spread[])
  {
//---
   ArraySetAsSeries(time, true);
   ArraySetAsSeries(open, true);
   int copy = MathMin(rates_total - prev_calculated, rates_total - 1);
   
   if(CopyBuffer(macdHandle, 0, 0, copy+1, MacdHistBuffer)<0) return 0;
   
   for(int i=copy; i>=0;i--)
   {
      Label1Buffer[i] = 80;
      Label1Colors[i] = MacdHistBuffer[i] >= 0 ? LIME : RED;
      
      //color rectColor = MacdHistBuffer[i] >= 0 ? clrLime : clrRed;
      //if(RectLabelCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, x-5, 20, 10, 10, rectColor, BORDER_FLAT, CORNER_LEFT_UPPER, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, false, false, true, 0))
      
      //RectangleCreate(0, "rect_" + IntegerToString(i), 1, time[i], 20, time[i]+10, 30, rectColor, STYLE_SOLID, 2, true, false, false, true, 0);
   }
//--- return value of prev_calculated for next call
   return(rates_total);
  }
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
Files:
indicator_print.png  18 kb
 
Vladimir Karputov #:

Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:

Code:

Vladimir Karputov #:

Tip: It's better to use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW drawing style instead of rectangles. Example:

Code:

 Thanks Vladimir,

 One of my requirements is to draw squares, so I cant use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW unless that is my last resort.

 I will attach a sample image of the squares I am trying to get. 


Thank you

 
William Roeder #:

  1. I agree

  2. If you insist on a rectangle, you can't use an as-series index in object names, as they are not unique. As soon as a new bar starts, you will be trying to create a new name (e.g. "name0"), same, existing, previous, name (e.g. “name0” now on bar one.)

    Use time (as int) or a non-series index:

Thanks Wiliam,

 1. Like I answered Vladimir. I need the squares, unless there is no way to do it. But I did attach an image with the squares on an indicator I found online.

 2. You are right. The names will repeat them at some point. But I cannot even get to show any of the drawn squares. I have no Ideia why? do You know why? Can you provide a snippet of a working code?


Thank you for your response

 
tlcunha # :

 Thanks Vladimir,

 One of my requirements is to draw squares, so I cant use the DRAW_COLOR_ARROW unless that is my last resort.

 I will attach a sample image of the squares I am trying to get. 


Thank you

Graphic objects in such a huge amount - it's very bad and stupid. Explore the ' Wingdings ' font:

Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
Documentation on MQL5: Constants, Enumerations and Structures / Objects Constants / Wingdings
  • www.mql5.com
Wingdings - Objects Constants - Constants, Enumerations and Structures - MQL5 Reference - Reference on algorithmic/automated trading language for MetaTrader 5
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