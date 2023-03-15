Refund for Unused Signal Subscription

Hi

I rented a signal for 3 months but after 1 month of trading, it can not replicate any where near what the signal is performing.   Can you get a refund for the unused portion of signal subscriptions?

If so, how do I do this?

Thanks


Eric

 

Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet

Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43


If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.


 
Sergey Golubev:

Hi Sergey

How do you cancel the subscription if it's more than 24 hours?  I couldn't find where you can cancel button.

Thanks

 
EricForex:

Hi Sergey

How do you cancel the subscription if it's more than 24 hours?  I couldn't find where you can cancel button.

Thanks

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

Hi Eleni

Thanks for this.  Sorry my mistake, it's not the signal but a rental of the EA.

 
EricForex:

Hi Eleni

Thanks for this.  Sorry my mistake, it's not the signal but a rental of the EA.

As far as I know - there is no any options for refund in the Market.

By the way, if you did not activate the product so you can cancel it .. but as I understand - you already used it ..
 
Can I get my refunds  through my CRDB bank account because according to the information my refunds were already sent to me but my account was not loaded which means  I didn't get my refunds  so I opened another visa card but this time I opened a bank account  
 
Idrissa Mohamed #:
Can I get my refunds  through my CRDB bank account because according to the information my refunds were already sent to me but my account was not loaded which means  I didn't get my refunds  so I opened another visa card but this time I opened a bank account  

If you get a refund for something you've purchases here in MQL5.com, the money is returned to your MQL5 account and not into the initial form of payment.

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/idrissamohamed127/accounting

 

Payment was deducted twice for rent for one moth 

Kindly refund back to my card .I have not activated the EA

 
mongiwa #: Payment was deducted twice for rent for one moth Kindly refund back to my card .I have not activated the EA

Refund policy

Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.15 13:11

write to the service desk (there is "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page:


mongiwa #:

Payment was deducted twice for rent for one moth 

Kindly refund back to my card .I have not activated the EA

You have probably paid for 2 months subscription, you can check the expiry date of your signal subscription, here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions

