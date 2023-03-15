Refund for Unused Signal Subscription
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Can I refund a signal that i have'nt use yet
Eleni Anna Branou, 2017.03.27 10:43
If you cancel your subscription you will get a refund for the months, that haven't started yet.
Hi Sergey
How do you cancel the subscription if it's more than 24 hours? I couldn't find where you can cancel button.
Thanks
Hi Sergey
How do you cancel the subscription if it's more than 24 hours? I couldn't find where you can cancel button.
Thanks
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Hi Eleni
Thanks for this. Sorry my mistake, it's not the signal but a rental of the EA.
Hi Eleni
Thanks for this. Sorry my mistake, it's not the signal but a rental of the EA.
By the way, if you did not activate the product so you can cancel it .. but as I understand - you already used it ..
Can I get my refunds through my CRDB bank account because according to the information my refunds were already sent to me but my account was not loaded which means I didn't get my refunds so I opened another visa card but this time I opened a bank account
If you get a refund for something you've purchases here in MQL5.com, the money is returned to your MQL5 account and not into the initial form of payment.
Payment was deducted twice for rent for one moth
Kindly refund back to my card .I have not activated the EA
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Sergey Golubev, 2023.03.15 13:11
write to the service desk (there is "Contacts and requests" link at the bottom of this page:
- www.mql5.com
Payment was deducted twice for rent for one moth
Kindly refund back to my card .I have not activated the EA
You have probably paid for 2 months subscription, you can check the expiry date of your signal subscription, here:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi
I rented a signal for 3 months but after 1 month of trading, it can not replicate any where near what the signal is performing. Can you get a refund for the unused portion of signal subscriptions?
If so, how do I do this?
Thanks
Eric