Experts: Adaptive grid

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Adaptive grid:

Adaptive grid expert for mt4

Adaptive grid

Author: Kenneth Parling

 
will test  great work rod  south africa
 
Rod Matcham #:
will test  great work rod  south africa

👍

 

I'm testing it from yesterday (on real account) only on EurUsd, it works very fine. I'd like to know parameters for other forex coin and how much money you must have on your account to use.

Good work! Thk

 
rockea #:

I'm testing it from yesterday (on real account) only on EurUsd, it works very fine. I'd like to know parameters for other forex coin and how much money you must have on your account to use.

Good work! Thk

Hello,

unfortunately I do not provide presets for other symbols, this is something that you can easily find yourself by performing an optimization for the Forex symbol(s) you want to try out. As for the deposit, this of course varies according to which leverage and lot you intend to use ... this is also tested with simplicity in the strategy tester. See the attached screenshot of parameter settings you should make before an optimization. Good luck

Note: This algorithm may not work on everything tested!

ag_optiguide

 

thanks , 

work on real account for me

be quite with volumes , so difficult to make a money management  .

good work 

 
What a great EA, Please what can we do to the EA, After exhausting the first picking 10 BS (BUY-STOP) and SS(SELL STOP), it does not pick another trades again  Thank you Soooo much
 
Why does it stop trading once the trades placed are finished?
 

how to add cancel all pending order in this mql4

 
Back test Results in GBP 15m Timeframe, With Default Settings, not looking very optimistic
Files:
TesterGraph.gif  12 kb
[Deleted]  

waw ...what a EA

Very Nice EA

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