Experts: Adaptive grid
I'm testing it from yesterday (on real account) only on EurUsd, it works very fine. I'd like to know parameters for other forex coin and how much money you must have on your account to use.
Good work! Thk
I'm testing it from yesterday (on real account) only on EurUsd, it works very fine. I'd like to know parameters for other forex coin and how much money you must have on your account to use.
Good work! Thk
Hello,
unfortunately I do not provide presets for other symbols, this is something that you can easily find yourself by performing an optimization for the Forex symbol(s) you want to try out. As for the deposit, this of course varies according to which leverage and lot you intend to use ... this is also tested with simplicity in the strategy tester. See the attached screenshot of parameter settings you should make before an optimization. Good luck
Note: This algorithm may not work on everything tested!
thanks ,
work on real account for me
be quite with volumes , so difficult to make a money management .
good work
how to add cancel all pending order in this mql4
waw ...what a EA
Very Nice EA
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Adaptive grid:
Adaptive grid expert for mt4
Author: Kenneth Parling