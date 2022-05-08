Array out of range error
I need a little help. Some time ago, a friend of mine quickly made a module. It worked well, but obviously there are some changes and now it gives me this mistake.
Thank you so much
Post the whole function, so people could help you
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Don't post pictures of code, they are too hard to read.
Please edit your post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
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- When i is zero, array[i-1] does not exist. You would know that if you had used the debugger.
- Simplify your code by counting down.
for (i=last_index; i >= 0; --i){ if(profit > profits_list[i]) break; profits_list[i+1]=profits_list[i]; tickets_list[i+1]=tickets_list[i]; types_list[i+1]=types_list[i] } profits_list[i+1]=profit; tickets_list[i+1]=ticket; types_list[i+1]=BCDD::OrderType();
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Don't post pictures of code, they are too hard to read.
Please edit your post and use the CODE button (Alt-S)! (For large amounts of code, attach it.)
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum (2019)
Messages Editor
- When i is zero, array[i-1] does not exist. You would know that if you had used the debugger.
- Simplify your code by counting down.
Thank you! I'll do it.
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I need a little help. Some time ago, a friend of mine quickly made a module. It worked well, but obviously there are some changes and now it gives me this mistake.
Thank you so much