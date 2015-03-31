iCustom value doesn't match the data windows
Hi,
I'm using the custom indicator i-Regr (see attached file) and I create an EA using the iCustom for calling the value from i-Regr, but it doesn't match ... and I don't understand why... I have tried to use all the buffers to see if I get the wrong index value.
See some printscreen that I have made to show you the issue.
Or you can run the EA and see what the journal is showing and then compare the value with the data window.... nothing match for i-Regr.
Please can someone help me to find the correct buffer or anything to get the same value as the data window ???
Thanks.
Burny
Actually it is match.
Perhaps you forgot to check Last Data in data windows.
Actually it is match.
Perhaps you forgot to check Last Data in data windows.
Hi,
Can you screenshot the time so I can see ?
Because I did the same code as you and see what I get (see attached files). The values are completely different.
Please help.
Thanks.
Burny
I think the problem you face is the column of data window. For the last data (last bar), you have to move your cursor to the right most side. Or you can make 2 column of data window which is the first is for last data.
For 26/03/2015 00:00, it is similar number between above picture and yours.
Hope it helps you.
Regards.
PS : Sorry, I can't show you the journal because market is off. Should wait until monday if you want to.
I think the problem you face is the column of data window. For the last data (last bar), you have to move your cursor to the right most side. Or you can make 2 column of data window which is the first is for last data.
For 26/03/2015 00:00, it is similar number between above picture and yours.
Hope it helps you.
Regards.
PS : Sorry, I can't show you the journal because market is off. Should wait until monday if you want to.
Belido,
thanks for your reply.
The last data will match, no problem with that... but the nth data won't match... its why I just need to see your journal if the time matches with the data window. I will wait Monday, so you can send me the journal and match the data with the journal.
Thanks for your help.
Burny
Here you are, the last and bar 20.
last bar :
bar = 20 :
lol, sorry about that... well, im using :
iCustom(NULL, TimeFrame1, "i-Regr", 3, 2.0, 250, 0, 0, 1)
and it doesn't match at all... I don't understand why ?
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Hi,
I'm using the custom indicator i-Regr (see attached file) and I create an EA using the iCustom for calling the value from i-Regr, but it doesn't match ... and I don't understand why... I have tried to use all the buffers to see if I get the wrong index value.
See some printscreen that I have made to show you the issue.
Or you can run the EA and see what the journal is showing and then compare the value with the data window.... nothing match for i-Regr.
Please can someone help me to find the correct buffer or anything to get the same value as the data window ???
Thanks.
Burny