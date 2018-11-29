No trade panel
Try Alt+T
There is no alt t
the one click trading isnt in the menu
There is no alt t
the one click trading isnt in the menu
So you don't have this in your options?
If not, I think it may be disabled by your broker. Which broker are you with?
So you don't have this in your options?
If not, I think it may be disabled by your broker. Which broker are you with?
yes i have but still no tradepanel , missing Trading and One Click Trading in the menu
BlackBull is the broker
they dont understand the problem
yes i have but still no tradepanel , missing Trading and One Click Trading in the menu
BlackBull is the broker
they dont understand the problem
Hmmm, very strange. Please try updating to the latest build using these instructions and let us know how you go
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Filter, 2015.03.05 23:35
In MT4, go to open a new account in the file menu. When it brings up a list of servers, click to add a new server and just type in metaquotes. It will then scan for and find the metaquotes demo server. Open a new demo account and log in.
Keep an eye on the journal tab and you should see something like "new version available". It will then begin to download in the background. It may take a while to download. Just keep watching the "connection" area at the bottom right, you'll see it downloading as the Kb counter ticks away. I can't remember if it tells you that it's finished downloading or not.
Once it has finished, shut down MT4 and restart. It should then begin updating itself (will take around 10 seconds to start). You can confirm you have the new version by checking the journal (you'll see the update process) and finally, by clicking help-> about.
Hmmm, very strange. Please try updating to the latest build using these instructions and let us know how you go
Thanks this worked perfect
O no !! it works ok on demo but when i log back in my real account the problem is back
Problem solved it was in the symbols list two diffrent type's of symbols
thanks for reacting
O no !! it works ok on demo but when i log back in my real account the problem is back
Problem solved it was in the symbols list two diffrent type's of symbols
thanks for reacting
Try Alt+T
Thnaks
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Hi i downloaded mt4 but missing the tradepanel what to do ?