Indicators: FiboPivotCandleBar

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FiboPivotCandleBar:

This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, Stochastic and Relative Vigor Index, which are combined in this indicator.

FiboPivotCandleBar indicator MetaTrader 4

Author: 3rjfx

 
Can you provide some more detail how this indicator works. 
  
Mr 3rjfx

Nice to meet you!

Please forgive me that you send sudden mail.
I am armature investors to start the FX-Trade become the sixth year is
in Japan.

Has MQL5 Site → Code Base → MT4 Indicators → FiboPivotCandleBar interest,
It is processing that is verified by MT4 of XM Corporation.

I am equivalent indicator originally found from the following site.

⇒http: //zai.diamond.jp/articles/-/176284

Maybe, it assumed that the query is received from my other FX investors
It is doing.

For information, about this FiboPivotCandleBar update 02,
And if you can tell me the next point, it is fortunate.

Q1) 3 This candlestick of two gray axis(A&B) that has been displayed on
the vertical axis (Red candlestick case of Sell, white candlestick in
the case of Buy) is,Asian market, European market, does it show the
three of the US market!

Q2) width of this three candlestick, predicts the trade up and down the
width of the day Although it is assumed that? Now do not mistake!

Q3) 2 This gray axis left, the Fibonacci against the previous day's
Daily (61.8 ~ 0.0)is prediction Candlestick!  Or do you have time!

Or more, it is fortunate to be appreciated comment on the three points.

By the way, we will attach a chart that I have displayed verification.

Best egard     Tetsuya KISHIDA

∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞
・Tetsuya KISHIDA
・websnow 　
・Japan Sapporo
∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞
Files:
ss-MQL5-indicators-01.jpg  50 kb
 

hi,

how does this indicator work 

 
dtryan_2000:
Can you provide some more detail how this indicator works. 
Read the indicator instruction, if "WAIT" do not open the order and WAIT, if "BUY" immediately open a BUY order, if "SELL" immediately open a SELL order.
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.
 
bimbo007:

hi,

how does this indicator work 

Read the indicator instruction, if "WAIT" do not open the order and WAIT, if "BUY" immediately open a BUY order, if "SELL" immediately open a SELL order.
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.
 

Correctly whether it is displayed on a light template? It is desirable to allow the color settings.

 

 

 
Aspart:

Correctly whether it is displayed on a light template? It is desirable to allow the color settings.

 

 

I'll make it on the next update.
Thanks for the suggestion.
 

Hi,

May I know how to you manage the trade, ie: Stop Loss & Take Profit?

For the labels, how can we make use of them?

Thanks! 

 
EricFX:

Hi,

May I know how to you manage the trade, ie: Stop Loss & Take Profit?

For the labels, how can we make use of them?

Thanks! 

FiboPivotCandleBar is an indicator, not the EA.
To manage Stop Loss or Take Profit, please set according to your own wishes.

Or you can use my EA, AutoTStop EA, free down load on the Code Base: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11977

For an explanation of the label, you can search for an explanation of the theory of Fibonacci retracement
and the theory of the Pivot Point in MQL5 website on Docs or Articles.
Because I can not explain to you about the two theories in just a few words in the comments.

AutoTStop EA
AutoTStop EA
  • votes: 3
  • 2014.11.27
  • 3rjfx
  • www.mql5.com
AutoTStop EA does not work to open the orders, but only helps trader to use Trailing Stop.
 
3rjfx:
Read the indicator instruction, if "WAIT" do not open the order and WAIT, if "BUY" immediately open a BUY order, if "SELL" immediately open a SELL order.
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.

Hi,

 

Could you please tell me where to find the indicator instruction so I can understand how to read the two bars on screen?

Thank you

Regards

Pasquale 

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