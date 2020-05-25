Indicators: FiboPivotCandleBar
Mr 3rjfx Nice to meet you! Please forgive me that you send sudden mail. I am armature investors to start the FX-Trade become the sixth year is in Japan. Has MQL5 Site → Code Base → MT4 Indicators → FiboPivotCandleBar interest, It is processing that is verified by MT4 of XM Corporation. I am equivalent indicator originally found from the following site. ⇒http: //zai.diamond.jp/articles/-/176284 Maybe, it assumed that the query is received from my other FX investors It is doing. For information, about this FiboPivotCandleBar update 02, And if you can tell me the next point, it is fortunate. Q1) 3 This candlestick of two gray axis(A&B) that has been displayed on the vertical axis (Red candlestick case of Sell, white candlestick in the case of Buy) is,Asian market, European market, does it show the three of the US market! Q2) width of this three candlestick, predicts the trade up and down the width of the day Although it is assumed that? Now do not mistake! Q3) 2 This gray axis left, the Fibonacci against the previous day's Daily (61.8 ~ 0.0)is prediction Candlestick! Or do you have time! Or more, it is fortunate to be appreciated comment on the three points. By the way, we will attach a chart that I have displayed verification. Best egard Tetsuya KISHIDA ∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞
・Tetsuya KISHIDA ・websnow ・Japan Sapporo ∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞∞
hi,
how does this indicator work
Can you provide some more detail how this indicator works.
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.
hi,
how does this indicator work
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.
Correctly whether it is displayed on a light template? It is desirable to allow the color settings.
Correctly whether it is displayed on a light template? It is desirable to allow the color settings.
Thanks for the suggestion.
Hi,
May I know how to you manage the trade, ie: Stop Loss & Take Profit?
For the labels, how can we make use of them?
Thanks!
Hi,
May I know how to you manage the trade, ie: Stop Loss & Take Profit?
For the labels, how can we make use of them?
Thanks!
To manage Stop Loss or Take Profit, please set according to your own wishes.
Or you can use my EA, AutoTStop EA, free down load on the Code Base: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/11977
For an explanation of the label, you can search for an explanation of the theory of Fibonacci retracement
and the theory of the Pivot Point in MQL5 website on Docs or Articles.
Because I can not explain to you about the two theories in just a few words in the comments.
- votes: 3
- 2014.11.27
- 3rjfx
- www.mql5.com
Read the indicator instruction, if "WAIT" do not open the order and WAIT, if "BUY" immediately open a BUY order, if "SELL" immediately open a SELL order.
I recommend these indicators are used on TF H4 or H1.
Hi,
Could you please tell me where to find the indicator instruction so I can understand how to read the two bars on screen?
Thank you
Regards
Pasquale
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FiboPivotCandleBar:
This indicator is a composite of several indicators: Fibonacci, Pivot Point, ZigZag, Stochastic and Relative Vigor Index, which are combined in this indicator.
Author: 3rjfx