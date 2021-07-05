How do you properly compare two non-overlapping rows? - page 9

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Deverock.

 
transcendreamer:
You need to combine the Theil-Sen method with a planetary reducer and a Wheatstone bridge, then the PNB will work.

It will definitely work if you also fill up with half a litre of logos and put in a shoggoth, connecting it to the impedance control bridge, twist the knob on the reducer input.

 
Aleksey Nikolayev:

It will definitely work if you also fill up with half a litre of logos and put in a shoggoth, connecting it to the impedance control bridge, twist the knob on the reducer input.

The main thing is to call it"Levenberg-Marquardt", otherwise it won't be accepted for publication.
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