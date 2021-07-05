How do you properly compare two non-overlapping rows? - page 2
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Time series standardisation - all statistical packages have it
Can you give us an example?
There are two non-overlapping rows that are on 'different levels' (like in the picture above).
How can they be 'combined' so that they are side by side and overlap?
You could use price logarithm.
Can I have an example?
Can
Bring the beginnings of the two graphs to zero.
Off-topic. There is no beginning of the rows (in the full sense), the beginning is sort of at the point where the calculation starts. Why advise such a thing?
Why combine them? What difference does it make which graphs take the data in the first place? You will still be using arrays of data. For example:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/standardlibrary/mathematics/stat/mathsubfunctions/statmathcorrelationpearson
I didn't ask about correlation. It's no good.
then they will go their separate ways and will not cross paths in the near future
Off-topic. There is no beginning of rows (in the full sense), the beginning is sort of at the point where the calculation starts. Why advise such a thing?
So it's all useless, the relativity of the readings will always be there.
I agree. Everything will vary from sample size and will be relative.
Can
Can we go to
Thank you, that's understandable.
title or link if you don't mind?