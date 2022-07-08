The Disco of the Generations. Happy New Year and Happy New Year! - page 2
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the outgoing year 2020 is famous for oil with a price below zero
;)
Loved the clip.
Especially the legs above the knees.))
Loved the clip.
Especially the legs above the knees.)
then here's the memorial, which stood for almost a week
the comments were like.
"One less horror. Novovoronezh authorities have decided to dismantle the monument to Alyonka, the legendary founder of the city, which was unveiled last week. How they didn't scatter immediately with horror after removing the drapery, I don't know. Neither do I know who and in what state negotiated the project. But after a flurry of criticism and jokes in social networks about the ugly beauty of this Alenka, local officials found the strength to admit their creative error. The "beauty" will disappear like a bad dream. And thank God...!" - State Duma deputy Evgeny Revenko commented on the demolition decision.
"There will be one more meeting, the participants of which will include sculptors. There already will make the decision or about modification of an existing monument, or about creation and installation of a new one ", - the deputy head of administration of Novovoronezh Alexey Doroshenko told.
then here's the memorial, which stood for almost a week
the comments were.
"One less horror. The authorities in Novovoronezh have decided to dismantle the monument to Alenka, the legendary founder of the city, which was unveiled last week. How they didn't scatter immediately with horror after removing the drapery, I don't know. Neither do I know who and in what state negotiated the project. But after a flurry of criticism and jokes in social networks about the ugly beauty of this Alenka, local officials found the strength to admit their creative error. The "beauty" will disappear like a bad dream. And thank God...!" - State Duma deputy Evgeny Revenko commented on the demolition decision.
"There will be one more meeting, the participants of which will include sculptors. There already will make the decision on refinement of an existing monument, or on creation and installation of a new one ", - the deputy head of administration of Novovoronezh Alexey Doroshenko told.
From a picture made a conclusion. Pensioners like the woman.
And Antonov is good.
From the picture, I deduced. The pensioners like the broad.
And Antonov is good.
All women like a woman like that - she will not steal a man :)
From the picture, I deduced. Pensioners like the broad.
That's the law-abiding majority. I, as a pensioner, when I saw it, automatically formed a swear word. Even though I forbade myself to swear a long time ago.
This is the law-abiding majority. As a pensioner, when I saw it, a swear word came up automatically. Even though I forbade myself to swear a long time ago.
She's not much of a woman.
But what if there were such a man? Would it have been better?
Not much of a woman.
What if there was a man like that? Would he have been better?
Quite.
As they say: "A man has to be a little more handsome than a monkey."
but no one was famous for buying oil at a price below zero :)
the graph is a history of flipper prices, i.e. real transactions, so the fact of transactions in the negative range was for sure
The most kid-friendly. You can find better quality on your own.
https://youtu.be/5KC-iscJtsI
And Shevchuk's Rain can safely be written into the classics of world art.
Only the countrymen morons of Petersburg should not be remembered even in their nightmares.