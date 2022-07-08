The Disco of the Generations. Happy New Year and Happy New Year!

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please add clips
 

Very much like the song.

Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously choking on that voice ))))


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

Nostalgia is squeezing out a tear, or have you taken a lot of fluids already.

Yeah, it's not like rap!!!!! It's the Antonov songs that take you to heart.

 
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Very much like the song.

Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously smoking with that voice ))))


I respect your choice.

The singer has a natural gift. Such an incredible range. I've seen him before, even mentioned him on this site.

That's great!!!

And this one has a range that's unimaginable. Fascinating.

https://youtu.be/AvBRJyBAiBw

《歌手2017》迪玛希单曲专辑：迪玛希单曲集锦 The Singer【我是歌手官方频道】
《歌手2017》迪玛希单曲专辑：迪玛希单曲集锦 The Singer【我是歌手官方频道】
  • 2017.03.06
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【欢迎订阅我是歌手YouTube官方频道】Subscribe I AM A SINGER: https://goo.gl/ZDZX3c▶ 湖南卫视《歌手2017》超清列表：https://goo.gl/eHJ9Xq歌手-我是歌手Facebook粉丝专页: https://goo.gl/SaNhcl简介: 湖南卫视...
 

A little cheek never hurts)


[Deleted]  
Happy Holidays!
 
SanAlex:
Happy New Year!

A caress to the soul. Thank you.

 

the outgoing year 2020 is famous for oil with a price below zero


;)


 
Renat Akhtyamov:

the outgoing year 2020 is famous for oil with a price below zero

;)

but no one was famous for buying oil at a price below zero :)

[Deleted]  
Aleksandr Yakovlev:

Very much like the song.

Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously choking on that voice ))))


Boring and boring.
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