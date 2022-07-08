The Disco of the Generations. Happy New Year and Happy New Year!
Very much like the song.
Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously choking on that voice ))))
Nostalgia is squeezing out a tear, or have you taken a lot of fluids already.
Yeah, it's not like rap!!!!! It's the Antonov songs that take you to heart.
Very much like the song.
Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously smoking with that voice ))))
I respect your choice.
The singer has a natural gift. Such an incredible range. I've seen him before, even mentioned him on this site.
That's great!!!
And this one has a range that's unimaginable. Fascinating.
- 2017.03.06
- www.youtube.com
A little cheek never hurts)
Happy New Year!
A caress to the soul. Thank you.
the outgoing year 2020 is famous for oil with a price below zero
;)
the outgoing year 2020 is famous for oil with a price below zero
;)
but no one was famous for buying oil at a price below zero :)
Very much like the song.
Kirkorov, Baskov and Vitas are all nervously choking on that voice ))))
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