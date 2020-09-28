A school warm-up exercise to occupy your time - page 4
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Not directly related to trading, but interesting. Warm-up for the brain and keyboard at the weekend :-) It came up when I was doing maths with my kids and trying to teach them programming.
As you know, the area of a triangle can be calculated by the lengths of its three sides. For a polygon, alas, it is not so, but if the lengths of the sides are given, you can find the __maximal area__ of the figure with those sides.
Note a question: how it (maximal area of a polygon and angles adjacent to its sides) can be computed analytically and is the MT optimizer capable of such tricks ?
although this is rather just a curious problem for software solution, but may help with optimization: figure out what parameters to fix and within what limits to consider.
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just compare the area found by the optimizer's brute force (and it will depend on the algorithm and what/how it is brute force) and the analytical solution, which is the only one.
Couldn't get past it :))
It seems to be not a very hard problem. Especially if solved by approximation method.
Sure it can be calculated simply by formula, but I don't want to bother with integrals and derivatives.
Besides the calculation speed (method of half division) of a hexagon takes 4 microseconds (light travels 1.2 km in this time) with accuracy of calculation of radius of the circle in which this polygon is inscribed, up to tenth decimal place. This is very excessive precision.
13 Angle.
Couldn't get past it :))
It doesn't seem to be a very difficult problem. Especially if you solve it by approximation.
I'm sure it can be calculated simply by formula, but I don't want to bother with integrals and derivatives.
Besides the calculation speed (method of half division) of a hexagon takes 4 microseconds (light travels 1.2 km in this time) with accuracy of calculation of radius of the circle in which this polygon is inscribed, up to tenth decimal place. This is very excessive precision.
1) The difficulty in proving the fact that the vertices of the maximal area mn must lie on the same circle (Cramer's theorem). I don't know how to prove it or where to read the proof.
2) I don't really believe in the existence of analytical formula for maximal area or radius of a circle.
3) The sum of array elements can be calculated by MathSum()
...
2) I don't really believe in the existence of an analytical formula for the maximum area or for the radius of a circle.
...
Trying... (I can't get a stone flower yet))
13-corner.
you can also use Heron's formula.
you need
Canvas.Grad
https://matematikalegko.ru/plocshadi-figur/ploshhad-mnogougolnika.html
http://algolist.ru/maths/geom/polygon/area.php
need
Canvas.Grad
Oops, sorry. Updated the QB.