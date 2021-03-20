Is underperformance the main reason for forex losses? - page 8
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Rice was measured in pips, so was meat. And now the price of all exchange-traded commodities is measured in pips, which has nothing to do with the Point() function.
Vitaly is right, the CFD market is calculated in terms of currency for which a commodity is sold, in the case of XAUUSD gold for dollars, i.e. one "pip" is one cent, call it what you like) and in forex currency cross rates are calculated in terms of pips or pips
Vitaly is right, the CFD market is counted in terms of currency, in the case of XAUUSD it is gold for dollars, i.e. one "pip" is one cent, call it what you want, while in Forex currency cross-courses are counted in terms of pips or pips.
Yes, in Forex a pip is a cent, the second digit after the decimal point for EURUSD. PIP (Percentage Into Point) is a hundredth of a pip, the fourth digit.
In Russia, a pip is usually called a figure, while PIP is called a point because pip is not familiar to us.)
You have to consider that every profitable point in gold brings a year's shortening of life. No iron.
Gold is not an instrument where points are tracked. It is more appropriate to worry about the pieces. It is better to worry about tens, or hundreds of them.
Gold is not an instrument where points are tracked. It is more appropriate to worry about the pieces. Better to worry about tens, or hundreds of them.
You got my post right.
Took the profits in full this time. Took a huge hit on bitcoin. And in gold. But I still missed in gold - I took 400 + pips, while I could take 500 +.
If a week ago my balance was at a peak of 460000, and then I have lost it to 420000 on stops, on Monday it was already 537000 rubles. This is what it means to make a profit properly.
Took the profits in full this time. Took a huge hit on bitcoin. And in gold. But I still missed in gold - I took 400 + pips, while I could take 500 +.
If a week ago my balance peaked at 460000, and then I have lost it to 420000 on stops, it already reached 537000 rubles on Monday. This is what it means to make a profit properly.
And it's not good to overdo it either.
And overdoing it isn't good either.
It'll come back to haunt you sooner or later. In every sense.
It will come back to haunt you sooner or later. In every sense.
Why is that? Shouldn't a trader always take huge profits?