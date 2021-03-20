Is underperformance the main reason for forex losses? - page 9
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As the Bitcoin case shows - you just have to have faith in the Trend, like Jesus Christ. Set super goals in your mind, like 1BTC=1Musd, and without such real faith trading turns into pipsqueak trading.
As the Bitcoin case shows - you just have to have faith in the Trend, like Jesus Christ. You have to set super-targets in your mind, like 1BTC=1Musd, and without such real faith trading turns into pipsqueak trading.
Well with Bitcoin the situation is a bit different, because this cryptocurrency is as specific as gold or stocks, there is a reason to believe that it will grow, but with forex currency on the other hand there is no such faith that it will grow, rather the opposite will happen, to lose on forex easier than on any other instrument.
Here I am again missing out on profits yesterday! A terrible loss.
It is the gigantic profits that I want to take. When I pull a huge turnip out of the ground on my six acres, I experience the same wonderful feeling of happiness.
But it is not so easy to make a profit to my salary at the factory - I have to work two shifts. But it is peaceful. I'm well-shod, well-clothed, well-fed. I wish the same for everyone.
Underperforming profits proportionally reduces (division!!!) the deposit growth rate. And can bring that rate down to zero.
But how can division make a positive number negative?
Comrade Web Gopnik: are you having trouble with arithmetic?
By the way, who stopped you from opening the next order? Close when the counter trend starts!!!
You owe 6% profit for learning...