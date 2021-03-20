Is underperformance the main reason for forex losses? - page 6
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because i should have taken that profit ideally.
the trick is that the lower the probability of a predicted move the further away the take is, and vice versa, the higher the probability of a prediction the closer the take is to TWh... Predicting a 1.0 pips move is much easier than a 100.0 pips move, so where do we have the ideal? with what probability?
the trick is that the lower the probability of a predicted move the further away the take is, and vice versa, the higher the probability of a prediction the closer the take is to TWh... Predicting a 1.0 pips move is much easier than a 100.0 pips move, so where do we get the ideal? With what probability?
So in forex you have to take a profit of 100 pips or more, that's why I'm focusing on that.
You close by the rules or because you're itching to close, but the price goes in the right direction to the "gaping heights" (as Uliss says :)))). Many people in such situations bite their elbows and blame themselves for hurrying to close the position so early, otherwise they would have earned a lot if they had waited a bit :)))) So they believe they "did not earn enough" and optimize or rewrite their trading robot for the hundredth time. Sometimes justified, if the release rules are crude - sometimes not - they just want to take a bigger profit, but it is not technically possible, no matter how you slice it. What can you do? Just wait and see if you are lucky :)))
reminds me of seminars at the Forex club ....)) - here you would earn so much, and here a Mercedes at once!)
That's OK, they will eat a little bit of depo losses and they will understand that any position closed in the plus is super))))
In forex you have to make a profit of 100 pips or more, that's why I use that as a guideline.
If my TS shows 10 pips min)))) I don't take less))) except for gold and silver spot, I calculate it in thousand pips)))
I've fallen short again - the market has cheated me.
I fell short again - the market cheated me.
At 1922.45 after becoming a local low and crossing down for the second time, it was OK to close.
At 1922.45 after becoming a local low and crossing down a second time, it was possible to close.
I fell short again - the market cheated me.
There are no pips on gold - don't make it up.
I fell short again - the market cheated me.
Judging by the trades, there is no system for entry and exit. By entering a position and observing the growth of balance we start to move the profit trying to transfer the signal to a longer time frame. But in rare cases the position opened on M5 may move at least to M15, not to mention H1. The truth is simple and it is proved by the science, such as KIPA. It's easier to follow an automated system than to do the work for it....
If you do not know the price, you may use an automated system and check its profitability. In general, you need to know the strike of the pair you are trading and stops should be placed between these strikes, then the probability of losing the stop decreases sharply and increases sharply for profit, but profitable stops are better placed below the level of the strike in the case of buying. There's a whole science to it...
There are no pips on gold - don't make it up.