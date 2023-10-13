Gann fan not working on meta trader 5

I have tried setting the Gann fan on metatrader 5 it doesnt work as it only shows vertical or horizontal lines anyone who has tried to get this issue resolved from meta trader 5 
 
Gann Fan - Gann Tools - Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help

MetaTrader 5 build 3280:


 
which platform are you using there for setting the Gann Fan is that mt4 

 
MetaTrader 5 build 3280.

I showed an MT5 chart and linked to MT5 documentation. It is obviously not MT4.

EDIT: Adjust your "pips per bar"!

 
Thanks i got it the idea is based on the Pips per bar when you use it make sure you know how to convert points to pips 
 
thank you it worked you are a star

