Gann fan not working on meta trader 5
I have tried setting the Gann fan on metatrader 5 it doesnt work as it only shows vertical or horizontal lines anyone who has tried to get this issue resolved from meta trader 5
Gann Fan - Gann Tools - Analytical Objects - Price Charts, Technical and Fundamental Analysis - MetaTrader 5 Help
which platform are you using there for setting the Gann Fan is that mt4
Thanks i got it the idea is based on the Pips per bar when you use it make sure you know how to convert points to pips
