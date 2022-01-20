MT5 and speed in action - page 26
Rhetorical question: what are you trying to achieve here?
You have described a "problem" which is clearly in the architecture of your application, not the terminal. Also, I already gave you advice - use solutions that solve your problem, I even gave you an example. But you have other goals...
PS. I'm a software architect and C++ developer, so I know what I'm writing about) Algorithmic solutions will always be faster than head-on ones.
Write a test that will modify positions and request the order history.
Make the test.
Then come back.
didn't feel lazy to look what architects can offer in the form of the final product to the user in the Market..... not to be rude and not to yell: I see the lamer chart of the tester for a fabulous price, such things usually " create " by schoolboys
Why should I write it if I already use it in my EA with caching? Where to come now?) Do you understand what caching is and what data handling is? Apparently not.
I did not take the trouble to look at what architects can offer in the form of a final product to the user in the Market..... not to be rude and not to sulk: I see a lame tester chart for a fabulous price, such things are usually "made by schoolboys".
I'm not going to prove anything to you) There are already knowledgeable people hinting about caching and algorithmic solutions. Blaming the platform for being slow, while engaging in overkill, is the jungle approach. If you want to get personal, I don't have time for that)
Is the apk or exe slowing down?
Manual plotting (trendline, equidistant channel, Fibonacci) and crosshair and only on months, weeks - deep history since 70s. There is a noticeable delay in following the mouse when moving
Which Terminal do you think consumes more CPU?
To reduce the CPU I recommend closing all sub-windows of the terminal (Market Watch, Navigator, Tools, etc.), minimising all charts and minimising the terminal itself.
Remove all unused symbols from the Market Watch. It is especially important for VPS.
I suggest to automate these actions somehow. Before you leave your VPS, press and leave. When you come in, press and see everything.