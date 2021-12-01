Some signs of the right TCs - page 35
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In this form will it suffice?
You are somewhat overestimating your opponents. The method of verification given is universal.
Tiki. The example above is pure luck. A picture with a continuation.
The highlighted one is a partial merger. Can't take it anymore. Stopped the experiment.
Now I can build my TS logic not on ticks. The charts are fluffy enough for that.
I understand perfectly well what a negative price is. But how to deal with a negative relative price change - I don't.
Well, don't.
I wanted to know if it was possible to switch your strategies to mathematically correct ones? Or did something turn up that was decided not to switch to them completely? Have the old strategies been scrapped in the process? Or mathematically correct ones for finding the patterns, and for trading the regular ones remained?
To study synthetics.
I understand perfectly what a negative price is. But how to deal with a negative relative price change - I don't.
Phase reversal.
.
Searching processes.
.
.Something akin to this.
So don't.
Well, you should, you should.
Punished already...
custom symbol derived from the original action described above.
We need to figure out by which factor to multiply an arbitrary tsvp to set, for example, digits = 5 with the same properties.
As an example, here are two characters with digits = 5.
Clearly EURSEK needs to be dominated by a number much smaller than one to get similar properties to AUDCHF with the same digits.
But if there is no AUDCHF as a reference point? And the symbols are not just from forex, but of any nature - crypto, indices, futures, etc. Which normalisation rule should I choose?
Which normalisation rule should I choose?
Use something that is clear how it works
Alternatively, normalise the input data in the NS training examples
Here is an example in the articlehttps://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/497(read section "Normalisation of input data")