Algorithmic ''centrifuge'' - page 21
The differences between a trend and a flat are visually obvious. Here are some parameters:
Already a progress. I.e. the branch should be closed or renamed.
The inability to think globally negates all efforts to build a profitable TS. Therefore, I said for you - this is a secondary task.
No, Peter, in reality you have moved away from the original topic. And rightly so.
Don't indulge in indulgence.
Not exactly. A flat also updates extrema. It's just that the difference between them is much smaller than a trend.
Look, at the top after the start of the highlighted area there is no update of the high. At point 1 we do not yet know whether a flat has started or not. But after a certain amount of time we see that the high has not updated, so it is a flat. Then at point 3, we see a false breakdown of line 1-2. But it does not tell us about the end of the flat, because we have, for example, one more parameter - the channel width, which is not exceeded. Or even more complicated variants. But already after 3 we see that we have lower highs from the top, probably, it is a down-trend incipient. But it is not certain yet, that is why we consider it to be a flat till 4.
No, Peter, in reality you have moved away from the original topic. And rightly so.
Don't indulge in indulgence.
The point is that the values of the extremes of a flat are not repeated with 100% accuracy, therefore, their coincidence should be considered as a percentage. Also, the height and length of a trend wave should be measured in proportions and percentages. These parameters have relative and fuzzy values. We have to look at the ratio of values, not the exact values.
It is. Seconded.
Guys, you know what I've noticed here on the forum? Everyone is broadcasting their own ideas. Everyone has their own views and methods of understanding this market uncertainty in their heads. And so everyone writes about his own ideas, and writes in riddles, teasing his neighbour and not listening to him. I am the same way. My own thoughts are the most important ones, and it's hard to understand what the other is saying, in his terms, in the course of his reasoning. But maybe we are missing out on someone else's precious experience? We should try to hear our neighbour.
So, we came from the vast task of automating strategy search to such a task: to distinguish a trend from a flat. If anyone has any thoughts on this subject, please speak up. Not at the level of feelings, but with more specific criteria: a clear idea, a logical scheme, charts or codes. Welcome!
The point is that values of extremums of a flat are not repeated with 100% accuracy
Yes.
It is not possible in principle. It takes a long time to explain, there are fundamental reasons. There are two states in the market, yes. And it is very important to be able to identify/recognise them.But they are not trend-flat. On a trend-flat market and not only charts - for example SB :))), "divide", from lack of understanding - "what is going on". And then, having fallen into the trap of such "division", they try to bash their forehead through the wall next to the open door, separating one from the other. "In history" no problem, but here and now...