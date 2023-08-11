A question for OOP experts. - page 31
Awareness is the translation from subconsciousness to consciousness.
And Consciousness, it is:Artificial intelligence is more like a trained animal.
1. When we are communicating, you are aware of what I am claiming, therefore, Awareness is the realization of Consciousness. or rather one of its functions. Subconsciousness participates in the process, but implicitly. First, consciousness parses the meaning - that is, performs various "manipulations" with it - extracts it:
Next, the subconscious mind kicks in - reflexes and perceptual stereotypes kick in - Example: You begin to become filled with indignation and the emotional tinge lays over the response being conveyed, progressively displacing its meaning. Communication devolves into trolling where the one who remains rational to the end (usually me) wins.
2. Modern AI is very weak indeed. There is room for growth.
Why don't you write a book?
Why don't you write a book?
In it you would have to reveal the secrets.
Philosophers have long known that the ultimate goal of Reason is to know itself. Thousands of years of technological development have led to the creation of a machine capable of modelling Reason, and all people have to do is find the right concept. Some have not yet realised - the Machine is already there - there is no concept. So far individual programs have been modelled, but now it is possible to reach the heights of Artificial Intelligence and control the world through its interface. Developers are required to maximise their ability to think abstractly and objectively. They must realise that the cognitive programming method is different from the conventional approach. But, this is the problem with most programmers - they are 'slaves' to their professionalism. It limits creative inquiry, and some are so short-sighted that they seek to get rid of it more quickly. Therefore, revolutionary scientific breakthroughs are more likely to be made by amateurs. Their thinking is freer from dogmas and stereotypes, they improvise more and find unconventional ways and solutions. Some refuse to accept ready-made knowledge and do not submit to accepted axioms, lest they become hostages and leave their minds searching and unconquered. They are the ones who will step into the new era of AI. And when they do, they will write a book about it.
It will have to reveal secrets.
In your case, that's the only way:
It will have to reveal secrets.
in your case only:
Above I discussed "meaning constructions" (or as they are professionally called "semantic links"), believing that humans remember combinations of words reflecting some meaning, but I realised that for us words are a wrapper of meaning. Words and Meaning are remembered independently and separately. We memorize meaning and we change and reproduce phrase wrappers in different ways, and in different languages. how do we do it?
How does a person memorize meaning without concrete words? How does one memorize the logic of reasoning and continue it after a while? How does he memorize the style of expression, attitudes to things and people, emotions, feelings? How is the mechanism for such perfect memorization arranged? How meagre does a computer's memory look against this background? And how to reproduce it all?
It will have to reveal secrets.
:-) Your approach is not trivial...
It's interesting to read your posts, you give the impression of a sane person.
Do you have a degree?"happen" - without the soft sign.
Roman Shiredchenko:
...
"happen" - without the soft sign.
It depends on the context:
"And when ithappens, they'll write a book about it."
"And when it can happen, they'll write a book about it."
:-) Your approach is not trivial...
It is interesting to read your posts, you give the impression of a sane person.
Do you have a degree?"happen" - without a soft sign.