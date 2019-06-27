Optimisation vs Fitting in the story - page 5
Price reacts and depends on external factors. News, etc., etc...
It turns out that by optimising you want to influence external factors in the future, so that the price is what you want it to be.
Once again... Optimization is about determining the best PARAMETERS in your STRATEGY to make a profit...
And "The price reacts and depends on external factors. News etc. etc." has nothing to do with this process... let it react...
Where do these pearls come from? -"By optimising you want to influence external factors in the future"...? You have to think of that...
You may earn with it for a long time, but in the end you lose. But it's still more or less a reasonable way.
Yeah, I agree.
overbidding looks like this:
but there's also pips, short term, medium term and long term
some people just don't know the pros and cons of this trade...
the most risky type of trading is considered to be pips
If the parameters in TS are only SL and TP, then what are we talking about. Only optimisation to the point of graying).
If the parameters in the TS are only SL and TP, then what are we talking about? Only optimisation to the point of graying).
Ridiculous!
The SL and TP are two numbers that have nothing to do with the market... Optimising them is like playing sports lotto...
TC parameters must be related to the market, otherwise the optimization on the history loses its meaning.
1. It's partly true.
2. a prerequisite.
The market, depending on the circumstances, will show its mettle. It doesn't care about optimization, much less fitting.
We do not understand each other...
It's not the market that optimises, it's the parameters of your strategy...
The market can show anything you want, but your strategy has to work strictly according to the algorithm...
If the strategy is dumb, then don't blame the market... You sink as you go! - popular wisdom.
Maybe you don't understand me)
You optimize TS for the unknown and want to get a positive result.
Who am I talking to? Ohhhhhhhh.
And you cannot assess the current situation?
This is the reliability and versatility of strategy - when optimizing parameters on one pair, and testing these parameters on another pair...
I suspect that your strategies are "UGHOSSs"...
"Who am I talking to?"...
Your argument is about nothing.
The logic is that in both cases the behaviour of any price is primary.
And if price and chart are secondary (or rather virtual) to the strategy, then both optimization and fitting to historical data are the same unnecessary operation.
Delusion!
The logic of your delusions is that the strategy MUST trade...
If you switch to discrete , but profitable trading, the presence of a quote is greatly reduced...
A dumb strategy is the Trader's own shortcomings!