Optimisation vs Fitting in the story - page 7
Have you read what you wrote before?
My strategies are based on a different principle: the strategy is tested on OTHER Pair (on a different story) ...., and you're talking about the "switchover moment"... and "randomness"...
If two words exist, they will have different meanings.
Fitting can be described as selecting the best parameters on the story for a beautiful picture.
Optimisation is the selection of optimum parameters for further use.
The words seem to be slightly different, but the meaning may be different.
I can think of thousands of words and all of them will have different meanings but will carry the same meaning.
Have you read what was written before?
Your strategies, and everyone else's, are known to everyone who communicates here. Pun intended)).
I could think of thousands of words and they would all have different meanings but carry the same meaning.
You don't have to make it up. There are already words that have a meaning.
I'll say it again...
The strategy is a product of the trader himself...
I don't trust the statements made on clippings of historical data...
It's the year 19 outside the window...
Here is an example. Strategy 2MA. Buy when it crosses from bottom to top, sell when it crosses from top to bottom.
Of course not, because such a strategy is a spread grinder and deserves to be trashed.
Would you be so kind as to post the code if you give such an example. Let's have a look, let's discuss.
It's like it's from first grade.
I see. You're not quite there yet.)